Deep dive: RB, WR handcuffs are must-adds in Week 15

Published: Dec 14, 2015 at 03:54 AM

We're closing in on the end, so I've turned my main article highlighting the top waiver wire targets into a spotlight on some matchup-based plays to target on waivers. Given the amount of injuries we've seen this season, that turns the Deep Dive into "handcuff central," more or less. Most of the players below will need something to change to get their opportunity to truly produce in fantasy, such as an injury to someone ahead of them on the depth chart. And while we never wish injury on a player, it's a fact of fantasy and real football that injuries happen, and teams need to be prepared to fill the void.

With that, let's move on to the "Deep Dive" waiver wire targets for Week 15.

Running backs

James White, New England Patriots (13.9 percent owned)

LeGarrette Blount suffered a hip injury on Sunday night against the Texans, and he was seen on crutches on Tuesday at the team facility. I moved Bolden to the main waiver column, but left White here as he's more viable in PPR formats (he was the only back to catch a pass against Houston). Blount owners and those looking for running back help after the loss of Thomas Rawls will want to monitor the injury report this week and potentially make a move to get White. He hasn't seen a ton of touches in recent weeks (26 in the last month), but has been very effective with his opportunities (1.73 fantasy points per touch) for fantasy owners.

Chris Polk & Jonathan Grimes, Houston Texans (0.6, 0.1 percent owned)

Polk and Grimes have officially taken over the Houston backfield from Alfred Blue, each play around 40 percent of the offensive snaps the last two weeks while Blue has played just seven percent. Polk led the way with 13 touches, while Grimes did his damage (62 total yards) on nine. Both are hard to trust in 10-team standard leagues as touchdown-dependent starts, but those playing in more robust leagues should give these two a look.

Fitzgerald Toussaint & Jordan Todman, Pittsburgh Steelers (0, 0.1 percent owned)

The Rawls injury this week was just another reminder to handcuff your stud running backs. Williams continues to get it done for the Steelers, but his owners would be wise to stash Toussaint or even Jordan Todman on their bench. Todman might have slightly more upside (even though he's been inactive the last few games), as he seems like the better fit to handle a heavier early-down workload than Toussaint.

Kerwynn Williams, Arizona Cardinals (0.2 percent owned)

David Johnson dominates the backfield touches in Arizona (thank you, Bruce Arians), but he did get dinged up against the Vikings on Thursday night. He still figures to control this backfield moving forward, but Williams is a smart add for Johnson owners.

Mike Gillislee, Buffalo Bills (0 percent owned)

Gillislee vultured a touchdown from LeSean McCoy in his "revenge" game against the Eagles, likely angering McCoy (and undoubtedly his fantasy owners). With Karlos Williams still on the shelf, Gillislee is the handcuff to target in Buffalo, as he'd inherit a huge workload were McCoy forced to miss any time.

Daniel Herron, Indianapolis Colts (0.3 percent owned)

Frank Gore is old and playing on a bad team. If you own Gore, you should own Herron too.

Other names to consider:Jerick McKinnon (MIN), Terrance West (BAL), Juwan Thompson (DEN), Robert Turbin (DAL)

Wide receivers

Markus Wheaton, Pittsburgh Steelers (10.8 percent owned)

Since his team's bye, Wheaton beat the odds and became a real part of the Pittsburgh offense, with 50-plus yards in three straight games. He's a name to look for in deeper leagues, and a solid stash play for Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant owners as a handcuff.

J.J. Nelson, Arizona Cardinals (1.3 percent owned)

Nelson is fading back into obscurity a bit with John Brown and Michael Floyd healing up, but he remains a high-upside stash. The Cardinals passing attack is among the best in the league, and Brown, Floyd or Larry Fitzgerald owners could give their lineup a bit of insurance in case of an injury by picking up Nelson.

Seth Roberts, Oakland Raiders (0.7 percent owned)

It appears as if all Seth Roberts does is catch touchdowns (no disrespect to Cris Carter). Those looking for a boom-or-bust play next week could roll out Roberts when the Packers come to Oakland.

Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles (47.6 percent owned)

It turns out Agholor does exist! Sam Bradford found him for a deep touchdown, and targeted him downfield a few other times as well, though they were unable to connect. The team clearly would like Agholor to do his best impersonation of 2014 Jeremy Maclin, and if Agholor gets to even a third of that level down the stretch he could have some relevant fantasy outings.

Other names to consider:Nate Washington (HOU), Javontee Herndon (SD), Jamison Crowder (WAS), Dwayne Harris (NYG), Jared Abbrederis (GB)

Tight ends

Ed Dickson, Carolina Panthers (0.1 percent owned)

Greg Olsen suffered a knee injury on Sunday that apparently looked way worse than it actually was. Still, his owners may want to scoop up Dickson this week in case Carolina gives Olsen some extra rest heading into the postseason, seeing as he's such a critical part of their offense.

Other names to consider:Clive Walford (OAK), Ryan Griffin (HOU)

-- Alex Gelhar is a fantasy football writer and editor for NFL.com, and the producer of the NFL Fantasy LIVE podcast. He is beyond excited for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" this week. Chat with him about movies or ask him for fantasy advice on Twitter @AlexGelhar.

