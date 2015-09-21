Deep dive: Plenty of RB, WR targets on the waiver wire

We were excited to see Carr operate in the Raiders offense with a slew of young, talented weapons in Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree (he's only 28 years old!) and Latavius Murray. Unfortunately, his opening act was cut short in Week 1 with a hand injury. In Week 2, we got a nice flash of what this group could do together. Both Cooper and Crabtree went for over 100 receiving yards, while Murray notched 87 total yards and a touchdown. Carr himself played well, too, as his 7.6 yards per attempt was the third-highest mark of his career and his 65.2 completion percentage was the second-highest mark of his career. Carr could easily come crashing back down to earth, but this was a great showing for the young signal-caller. He's worth rostering in deeper leagues or streaming when the matchup is in his favor. Next week the Raiders play the Browns defense that is pretty stingy against the pass. If Carr performs well again, he'll be an even hotter waiver wire commodity. That's why you want to strike now before it's too late.