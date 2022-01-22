Around the NFL

Deebo Samuel, 49ers interested in potential blockbuster extension this offseason

Published: Jan 22, 2022 at 02:49 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

Deebo Samuel has emerged as the San Francisco 49ers' most valuable offensive weapon in 2021. His breakout season may soon pay dividends in 2022.

Both Samuel and the 49ers are interested in a potential blockbuster extension this upcoming offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday on NFL GameDay Morning.

Rapoport added that the 49ers are among the most proactive teams when it comes to contract extensions. Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Samuel just completed his most productive season with 1,770 all-purpose yards and continues to raise his value with stellar play in the postseason.

Samuel displayed his game-changing abilities on a national stage in last Sunday's wild-card win over the Cowboys. The 49ers wideout caught three passes for 38 yards and ran the ball 10 times for 72 yards that included a game-bending 26-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The performance was only a glimpse of what Samuel has been doing all year for San Francisco.

Samuel's numbers in the regular season were staggering, generating 77 receptions for 1,405 yards (six TDs) through the air and 365 rushing yards with eight more TDs on the ground. His knack for breaking tackles and keen awareness on the run yielded a league-high 18.2 yards per reception and 6.1 yards per rush in what was his first All-Pro season.

A second-round draft pick in 2019, the 26-year-old Samuel flashed potential as a rookie before an injury-laden second season hampered his progression. The versatility he's shown in 2021 has not only branded Samuel as a unique playmaker, but an indispensable appliance for Kyle Shanahan's offense. Extending the relationship for years to come should benefit both parties.

Samuel and the 49ers head into Green Bay on Saturday night to face the Packers in the Divisional Round.

Related Content

news

Steelers' Keith Butler retiring after seven seasons as DC, 19 seasons with organization

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler has informed the club that he plans to retire, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
news

Buccaneers activate RB Leonard Fournette off IR ahead of Divisional Round matchup vs. Rams

Bucs RB Leonard Fournette will play On Sunday vs. the Rams after being activated off injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Divisional Round Weekend Saturday inactives: Titans-Bengals, Packers-49ers

The official inactives for Saturday's Divisional Round playoff games between the Bengals and Titans, and the 49ers and Packers.
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expresses frustration with WR Amari Cooper

There's no joy in Dallas these days, and mighty Jerry Jones is still swinging. His latest target is Amari Cooper. During a Friday interview with 105.3 The Fan in which the Cowboys owner offered praise to QB Dak Prescott and coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn, Jones did not hide his disappointment in the four-time Pro Bowl WR.
news

NFL sends memo to remaining playoff teams regarding updated COVID testing cadence

In preparation for this weekend's Divisional Round matchups, the NFL has issued a statement to the remaining eight postseason teams regarding the updated cadence for COVID-19 testing.
news

Ravens part ways with DC Don 'Wink' Martindale

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh released a statement on Friday announcing the team has parted ways with defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.
news

49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocols, set to play vs. Packers in Divisional Round

49ers pass rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ has cleared concussion protocols and is set to play versus the Packers in the Divisional Round.
news

Titans activate RB Derrick Henry off IR ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Bengals

The Tennessee Titans activated running back Derrick Henry off injured reserve on Friday and is in track to play in the Divisional Round versus the Bengals. 
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire poised to return vs. Bills in Divisional Round

After missing the last three games, Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ has no injury designation and is set to play in Sunday's playoff game versus the Bills. 
news

Chiefs LB Willie Gay will play Sunday vs. Bills following Wednesday arrest

Coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday that LB Willie Gay will play Sunday vs. the Bills. Gay was arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage on Wednesday night. 
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones noncommittal on Mike McCarthy: 'A lot to think about regarding these coaches'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't rubber-stamping the return of coach Mike McCarthy less than a week after a disappointing playoff exit.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW