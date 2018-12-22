Dede Westbrook providing rare highlights for Jaguars

Over the last three games, the Jaguars have cobbled together only 28 combined points with two touchdowns -- both of them scored by Westbrook. He's tallied three touchdowns over the last four games, with a 6-0 win against the Colts as the only game in which he didn't find the end zone. While the stats certainly don't jump off the page, in the offensive struggles that have been a huge storyline for Jacksonville, Westbrook has been the one who provides the rare exclamation points.