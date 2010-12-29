Decimated Giants likely lose Nicks, O'Hara to injuries for Sunday

Published: Dec 29, 2010 at 02:46 AM

Hakeem Nicks, the New York Giants' leading receiver, likely will miss Sunday's regular-season finale against the Washington Redskins because of a broken big toe on his left foot.

Giants coach Tom Coughlin doubted that Nicks would be able to play when asked about the receiver's injury at his news conference Wednesday.

The coach also said that Pro Bowl center Shaun O'Hara aggravated the Achilles' tendon condition in his left leg during last Sunday's 45-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Nicks leads the Giants in receptions (79), receiving yards (1,052) and touchdown catches (11).

O'Hara missed nine games this season because of a Lisfranc injury in his foot.

The Giants listed several other players on their pre-practice injury report, including leading rusher Ahmad Bradshaw and safety Antrel Rolle with ankle sprains. Others included cornerback Corey Webster (ribs), defensive tackle Chris Canty (neck) and defensive end Justin Tuck (chest).

The Giants (9-6) need to beat or tie the Redskins in Washington and have the Packers (9-6) lose to the Chicago Bears in Green Bay to make the playoffs. A Giants tie, a Green Bay loss and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss also would put New York in the postseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFC West training camp preview: Rams turn to Matthew Stafford; Nick Bosa ready to lift 49ers?

Will Matthew Stafford deliver for the Rams? Can a healthy Nick Bosa get the 49ers back on track? Adam Maya provides a training camp preview for the NFC West, with position battles and key players to watch across all four rosters.
news

Steelers guard Trai Turner: 'I'm feeling like myself' after struggles in 2020

Entering his eighth season, Steelers guard Trai Turner dropped by NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday and reiterated he's fully healthy and ready to prove last year was just an injury induced blip on the radar.
news

Shaq Barrett 'hungry for everything' as Bucs prepare to run it back in 2021

Joining Tuesday's edition of Good Morning Football, Bucs pass rusher Shaq Barrett discussed what he and his teammates are focusing on ahead of the 2021 campaign.
news

Cameron Jordan on Saints' QB battle: 'It's all about who will put us in the best position to win'

Saints pass rusher Cameron Jordan joined Good Morning Football on Tuesday and talked up both Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, refusing to hint at who he thinks might win the job.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW