Decimated Giants likely lose Nicks, O'Hara to injuries for Sunday

Hakeem Nicks, the New York Giants' leading receiver, likely will miss Sunday's regular-season finale against the Washington Redskins because of a broken big toe on his left foot.
Giants coach Tom Coughlin doubted that Nicks would be able to play when asked about the receiver's injury at his news conference Wednesday.
The coach also said that Pro Bowl center Shaun O'Hara aggravated the Achilles' tendon condition in his left leg during last Sunday's 45-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
O'Hara missed nine games this season because of a Lisfranc injury in his foot.
The Giants listed several other players on their pre-practice injury report, including leading rusher Ahmad Bradshaw and safety Antrel Rolle with ankle sprains. Others included cornerback Corey Webster (ribs), defensive tackle Chris Canty (neck) and defensive end Justin Tuck (chest).
The Giants (9-6) need to beat or tie the Redskins in Washington and have the Packers (9-6) lose to the Chicago Bears in Green Bay to make the playoffs. A Giants tie, a Green Bay loss and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss also would put New York in the postseason.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.