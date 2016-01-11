DeAngelo Williams could sit Sunday for Steelers

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Pittsburgh's starting running back is visiting foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte on Monday, per a source. It's "not looking good" for Williams to play in Sunday's AFC divisional-round tilt against the Broncos, Rapoport was told.
Williams hasn't played since injuring his foot in a Week 17 win over the Browns. In his absence, Fitzgerald Toussaint and Jordan Todman combined for 123 yards off 28 carries while wideout Martavis Bryant added another tote for 44 yards in Saturday's 18-16 wild-card win over the Bengals.
Pittsburgh has all sorts of injury issues heading into Sunday, with All-Pro wideout Antonio Brown in concussion protocol and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger battling a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder.
Losing Williams would hurt against Denver's active front seven, but Pittsburgh isn't ready to rule him out just yet. Stay tuned, Steelers fans.