DeAndre Hopkins thankful Cardinals traded a second-round pick for him

DeAndre Hopkins would be playing on Thanksgiving if he'd not been traded from Houston to Arizona this past March.
The star receiver is thankful to be with his new franchise.
The Texans shipped the receiver and a fourth-rounder to Arizona in exchange for a second-round pick and running back David Johnson.
Hopkins hasn't been shy expressing his elation about being traded away from Houston and the contract extension he negotiated after the move.
Bill O'Brien, who engineered the trade, was fired by the Texans after four games this season.
Nuk is thankful for the trade, and you can bet the Cardinals -- and especially Kyler Murray -- are just as grateful.