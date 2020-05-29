DeAndre Hopkins: 'I know I'm the best' WR in NFL

Around the NFL

DeAndre Hopkins is undoubtedly one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL and has the numbers to prove it. If all things were equal, the new Arizona Cardinals receiver believes his stats would be even more outrageous.

Hopkins said Thursday on the Jalen & Jacoby Show there is no doubt he's the top wide receiver in the league.

"I definitely think I'm the best," Hopkins said via ESPN. "I know I'm the best."

Every list of the best receivers in the NFL should include the likes of Hopkins, Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, etc. The order of the debate is usually a personal preference. All can dominate.

Nuk said he would trump his counterparts if he had consistent QB play throughout his career.

"Mike's my boy. I love [Saints wide receiver] Michael [Thomas] ... but he knows if I had Drew Brees my whole career what these numbers would be," Hopkins said. "Julio Jones knows if I had Matt Ryan my whole career. That's my boy. I trained with Julio, too. He knows what these numbers would be. Those guys are definitely blessed to be in a position where, their whole career, they had a Pro Bowl quarterback -- quarterback that they spent multiple seasons with. But I don't complain. I don't make excuses. I go out there and work."

For Hopkins' first five seasons, he dealt with a turnstile of subpar QB play. Matt Schaub, Case Keenum, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mallett, Brian Hoyer, T.J. Yates, Brandon Weeden, Brock Osweiler and Tom Savage all started games for the Texans until the roulette wheel finally stopped with Deshaun Watson, who was drafted in 2017 but missed most of his rookie year with a knee injury.

Hopkins has enjoyed his best work with Watson, proving he can be a field-tilting talent when he has a quarterback who can spark an offense.

Now joining forces with Offensive Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray, Hopkins believes he'll continue to show he's the top WR in the game in Arizona.

"Going into this situation with a guy, a young quarterback, that I know is gonna be my quarterback for the future, is great," Hopkins said. "We're able to build a chemistry, and hopefully, I'm able to play more than three seasons with a quarterback. I don't think I've done that yet. So, I'm excited just to see how I'll be able to play with a consistent quarterback."

Zimmer: Diggs trade wasn't about getting rid of 'pain in the butt'
news

Zimmer: Diggs trade wasn't about getting rid of 'pain in the butt'

Stefon Diggs and the Vikings weren't on the greatest terms prior to his trade to the Bills. But Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer says Diggs wasn't an unmanageable diva. He just liked the haul and cap space moving Diggs brought.
Harbaugh: Next step for Lamar Jackson is improving deep ball
news

Harbaugh: Next step for Lamar Jackson is improving deep ball

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh examines what's next for the NFL's reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, and how the QB can get even better by exploiting one-on-one coverage downfield. 
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon (99) rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday Nov. 17, 2019 in Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Texans 41-7. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Ravens LB Matthew Judon signs franchise tag

Matthew Judon played a key role for the Ravens defense in 2019, and now he's officially going to run it back next season after signing his franchise tag, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Eli Apple defends as he warms up against the Indianapolis Colts during a NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Colts 34-7. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Panthers sign CB Eli Apple, add much-needed depth to secondary

Eli Apple is staying in the NFC South. The former Saints cornerback has agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Thursday. 
NFL extends virtual offseason, eyes return of coaches
news

NFL extends virtual offseason, eyes return of coaches

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Thursday the league's virtual offseason has been extended two more weeks. His latest memo included an interesting wrinkle, though: Coaches could be back in facilities as soon as next week.
NFL, EA pact positions Madden for takeoff with future consoles
news

NFL, EA pact positions Madden for takeoff with future consoles

The NFL, NFL Players Association and Electronic Arts announced a six-year renewal to their partnership, marking what the partners called "the biggest and widest-reaching interactive entertainment agreement in NFL history."
Trent Williams was prepared to play before NFI placement
news

Trent Williams was prepared to play before NFI placement

Multiple issues ultimately sidelined Trent Williams for all of 2019. But the veteran OT told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport there was a period in which he was willing to play for the Redskins.
NFL tables fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative proposal
news

NFL tables fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative proposal

The league did not vote as expected Thursday on a proposed rule change to provide an alternative to the onside kick.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
news

Minshew: 2020 predictions should put chip on Jags' shoulder

The Jaguars have already been written off in 2020. Second-year QB Gardner Minshew said the grim forecasts can be used as bulletin-board material, as Jacksonville sets out to prove it's better than advertised.
Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) blocks during an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Bengals 23-17. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley hopes to get paid 'what I feel I'm worth'

Ronnie Stanley was one of the best tackles in football last year. Now he's hoping to be paid like it. The All-Pro lineman, playing out the final year of his rookie deal, has proven to be an integral part of the Ravens' explosive offense.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches a replay against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-20. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Matt LaFleur: Packers need more explosive plays on offense in 2020

The Packers' offense experienced its share of highs and lows last year under Matt LaFleur. He knows one potential remedy heading into Year 2: create more explosive plays.
