DeAndre Hopkins: 'I know I'm the best' WR in NFL

DeAndre Hopkins is undoubtedly one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL and has the numbers to prove it. If all things were equal, the new Arizona Cardinals receiver believes his stats would be even more outrageous.

Hopkins said Thursday on the Jalen & Jacoby Show there is no doubt he's the top wide receiver in the league.

"I definitely think I'm the best," Hopkins said via ESPN. "I know I'm the best."

Every list of the best receivers in the NFL should include the likes of Hopkins, Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, etc. The order of the debate is usually a personal preference. All can dominate.

Nuk said he would trump his counterparts if he had consistent QB play throughout his career.