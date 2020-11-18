Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger among Players of the Week

Roethlisberger had a huge Sunday in a 36-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, throwing four touchdowns. All told, he completed 27 of 46 passes (58.7%) for 333 yards, no interceptions and a 110.1 rating.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week went to Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath﻿, whose efforts helped his squad secure a 37-12 win over the Denver Broncos. Heath had two of his team's four interceptions and added a tackle and two passes defended.