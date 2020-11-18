Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger among Players of the Week

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a touchdown pass that much of the NFL world is still buzzing about.
And now he's hauled in weekly accolades on the heels of authoring one of the season's greatest plays thus far.
Hopkins is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, while Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger garnered AFC Offensive Player of the Week, as revealed Wednesday morning.
Hopkins' grasp was true when he came down with a 43-yard game-winning touchdown heave from Kyler Murray to defeat the Buffalo Bills, 32-30, on Sunday. His final catch was part of a seven-reception, 127-yard outing.
Roethlisberger had a huge Sunday in a 36-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, throwing four touchdowns. All told, he completed 27 of 46 passes (58.7%) for 333 yards, no interceptions and a 110.1 rating.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week went to Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath, whose efforts helped his squad secure a 37-12 win over the Denver Broncos. Heath had two of his team's four interceptions and added a tackle and two passes defended.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed grabbed AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on the strength of a blocked punt in Indy's 34-17 win over the Tennessee Titans. The blocked punt was returned for a score by teammate T.J. Carrie and was a play that turned the game in a huge way and ended with the Colts in first place in the AFC South.
In his first season with the Los Angeles Rams, linebacker Leonard Floyd has been a phenomenal fit as evidenced by his earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week. As the Rams held down the soaring Seattle Seahawks offense for a pivotal 23-16 win on Sunday, Floyd racked up three sacks, five tackles and a fumble recovery.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater came through from long distance and in clutch fashion, securing a 30-27 win over the Washington Football Team and NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Prater booted a 59-yard game-winner on Sunday. It was his second field goal from 50-plus on the day, as he was three-for-three on field goals and likewise perfect on three point-after attempts.