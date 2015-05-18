Around the NFL

Dean Spanos gives up day-to-day control of Chargers

Published: May 18, 2015 at 10:34 AM

There is a change at the top of the San Diego Chargers' organizational chart, but the Spanos family continues to run the show.

The team announced Monday that Dean Spanos will no longer run the day-to-day operations of the team. His son A.G. Spanos will take over that responsibility as president business operations, while John Spanos has assumed the role of president football operations. Dean Spanos will still be the team's chairman of the board.

The change in responsibilities comes at a crucial time for the Chargers. They have partnered with the Oakland Raiders on a possible new stadium in Los Angeles. The Chargers also continue to work on a solution for a new stadium in San Diego.

John Spanos oversees the football operations of the Chargers, including player personnel, coaching, salary cap/player finance as well as the medical, equipment, video and security departments. He held the position of executive vice president of football operations for the past two seasons. He was instrumental in hiring general manager Tom Telesco and coach Mike McCoy.

