Deadline for fifth-year option for 2013 first-rounders

As we've noted in the past, it was an interesting draft more known for its lack of talent up front than a list of no-brainer decisions. The Vikings, for example, have three picks still awaiting a decision. Eighteen of the 32 players drafted in the first round are still waiting on official word. The fifth-year option is typically a pretty easy decision given that it is guaranteed only for injury. For contractual purposes, it's relatively easy to wrangle out of. See: the Redskins and Robert Griffin III this year.