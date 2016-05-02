Deadline for fifth-year option for 2013 first-rounders

Around the NFL

Today is the deadline for clubs to exercise the fifth-year option for players drafted in the first round back in 2013.

As we've noted in the past, it was an interesting draft more known for its lack of talent up front than a list of no-brainer decisions. The Vikings, for example, have three picks still awaiting a decision. Eighteen of the 32 players drafted in the first round are still waiting on official word. The fifth-year option is typically a pretty easy decision given that it is guaranteed only for injury. For contractual purposes, it's relatively easy to wrangle out of. See: the Redskins and Robert Griffin III this year.

Here is the total list of players still waiting for good news:

» OT Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs
» OT Luke Joeckel, Jacksonville Jaguars
» LB Barkevious Mingo, Cleveland Browns
» OG Jonathan Cooper, Arizona Cardinals (Traded to Patriots)
» WR Tavon Austin, Los Angeles Rams
» CB Dee Milliner, New York Jets
» OG Chance Warmack, Tennessee Titans
» CB D.J. Hayden, Oakland Raiders
» LB Jarvis Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers
» DE Datone Jones, Green Bay Packers
» DT Sylvester Williams, Denver Broncos
» WR Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings
» LB Alec Ogletree, Los Angeles Rams
» S Matt Elam, Baltimore Ravens

The fact that the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the draft remain shouldn't surprise any. Though Joeckel and Fisher have had their moments, they've fought through injury amid their development which makes it harder to put a complete evaluation on tape.

Other interesting cases to watch on Monday: Dee Milliner, Matt Elam, Cordarrelle Patterson, Datone Jones and D.J. Hayden.

