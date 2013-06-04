Deacon Jones remembered on 'NFL AM'; Tuesday's news

Get a head start on the week's football talk with "NFL AM." Today, we remember "The Secretary of Defense," NFL legend Deacon Jones, with reaction from around the league. Plus more previews from NFL OTAs. Tune into NFL Network beginning at 6 a.m. ET.

Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:

Cast a giant shadow

Deacon Jones' legend still resonates for Adam Rank, who recalls the pride Jones inspired in Rams fans of the 1960s. More ...

» "NFL Total Access" has launched its "32 in 32" series, breaking down the biggest subplots of every NFL team as the 2013 season approaches. Around The League will follow along and offer our own take. Up first: The Dallas Cowboys.

» Los Angeles Rams legend Jack Youngblood joins Dave and Adam Rank for an all-new Dave Dameshek Football Program.

» Elliot Harrison unveils his preseason Head Coach Power Rankings.

» Amid a mini-controversy involving the Oakland Raiders' firing of their PR director, Adam Schein looks at what makes for a strong NFL organization.

» Michelle Beisner spends some time with NFL legend Jim Brown.

» Check out NFL Evolution's report on how the Pac-12 conference plans to enforce contact limits in practice this season.

» The final half of "The Top 100 Players of 2013" started to take shape Thursday night as players 50-41 were unveiled on NFL Network to great debate.

» The hour is getting late for the few NFL free agents still left on the market. Check out all the latest comings and goings with NFL.com's Free-Agent Tracker.

