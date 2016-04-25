Around the NFL

Davis: Raiders on verge of selling out season tickets

Published: Apr 25, 2016 at 12:50 AM

For the first time in Raiders franchise history, the team might sell out their season tickets.

"We're excited as hell," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in telling the news to ESPN.com. "Again, we've got the greatest fans in the world. The Raider Nation is strong."

While we're not sure exactly how close, and newfangled season-ticket packages can create some fairly nebulous figures, this has to be looked at as a great sign for general manager Reggie McKenzie and his team. If nothing else, he's shown that putting a young, exciting product on the field can translate to good business. The proclamation by Davis is even more amazing considering the Raiders are on a 1-year lease with Oakland Alameda Coliseum. Though they can sign 1-year leases in 2017 and 2018 as well, it's clear the team is looking for a different solution in Oakland or perhaps Los Angeles.

It makes us wonder if one of the league's longest playoff droughts is about to end. The Raiders have not reached the postseason since 2002 under Bill Callahan -- the year they lost the Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then, Oakland has not had a winning season, with two 8-8 campaigns engineered by Hue Jackson and Tom Cable as the lone bright spots.

With the rise of both the Raiders and Jaguars, who are finally developing marketable home-grown stars through the draft, it is exciting to see teams investing in stability on the verge of something exciting. However, that is what makes this season so important.

The Raiders will nearly be sold out, they will have a Pro Bowl franchise quarterback entering his third season, a top-2 pass rusher entering his third season and a budding star at wide receiver entering his second. Across the board, they will have one of the best three offensive lines on paper. All-of-a-sudden, the rebuild becomes a make-or-break season now that expectations are high and fans are in the seats.

Will Oakland reward their new fans in 2016?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick to throw in front of NFL scouts at Michigan spring game

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will hold a throwing exhibition during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported, via the transaction wire. Draft-eligible players will catch passes from Kaepernick, and NFL team personnel in attendance will be permitted to watch the event, Pelissero added.
news

2022 NFL Schedule: Release date, details, and more

With the 2022 NFL Draft almost upon us, the next big anticipated event of the NFL offseason is the upcoming season's schedule release. Below are answers to all of your burning questions to get you ready for the start of the 2022 season.
news

Giovani Bernard back with Buccaneers on one-year contract

Another player is re-upping for a season with Tom Brady. Running back Giovani Bernard agreed to a one-year contract with the Buccaneers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, April 1

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders are adding another arm to back up Derek Carr. Las Vegas agreed to terms with backup quarterback ﻿Nick Mullens. See what else transpired Friday around the NFL.
news

Jim Irsay: Colts looking to add exciting defensive free agent who could 'make a big difference'

The Colts might not be done making splash plays this offseason. Earlier this week, in an interview with the team's official website, Colts owner Jim Irsay said general manager Chris Ballard could add a defensive playmaker.
news

Falcons CB Casey Hayward on narrative Atlanta is rebuilding: 'Who says we can't' contend?

The  Falcons look like a rebuilding roster following the Matt Ryan trade. But that's not how the players in the locker room will view the situation. Just ask Casey Hayward.
news

Mahomes on new overtime rule: 'Your job is to find a way to win the game, no matter how long it takes'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gives his take on the new OT rule for the playoffs.  
news

New Saints QB Andy Dalton ready to 'work with' Jameis Winston: 'This is his thing, and I'm here to help him out'

A year ago at this time, quarterback Andy Dalton was headed to the Bears with a starter's mindset.

Now, the 11-year veteran has touched down in New Orleans with the realization that he's there to support incumbent starter Jameis Winston in any way that he can. 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 31

The Saints saw their best offensive lineman depart in free agency, while allowing a few reserves to remain unsigned. They're going to take a second look at one with whom they just recently became familiar.
news

Rams signing LB Bobby Wagner to five-year, $50M deal

﻿Bobby Wagner﻿'s back in the NFC West to chase a Super Bowl ring. The longtime Seahawks All-Pro linebacker is signing with the Rams, Richard Sherman, Wagner's former teammate in Seattle, tweeted Thursday. 
news

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles: 'We're not changing the program, we're trying to add on'

Todd Bowles ended last week as the defensive coordinator of Buccaneers, but by the time Wednesday arrived, he was preparing to take the second head-coaching job of his career. Tampa Bay introduced Bowles as head coach on Thursday in a press conference.
news

Bruce Arians: 'Succession is way more important to me' than pursuing another ring as Buccaneers coach

The timing of Bruce Arians' retirement announcement, 67 days after the Bucs were eliminated from the postseason, seemed odd, but for the longtime coach, it was all about having a positive succession plan in place and knowing the Buccaneers were in good hands before ultimately passing the torch.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW