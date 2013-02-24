David Nelson to become UFA after no tender from Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills announced they will not offer restricted free-agent wide receiver David Nelson a tender for next season.
"We spoke with David Nelson's agent this morning and informed him that we will not tender David," Bills general manager Buddy Nix said on the team's website.
Nelson, tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the 2012 season opener against the New York Jets and missed the last 15 games of the season. He was the Bills' second-leading receiver in 2011 with 61 receptions. Nelson will become an unrestricted free agent on March 12.
Last week the Bills parted ways with restricted free agent Donald Jones. Buffalo's roster now just has six receivers, with only top wideouts Stevie Johnson and Brad Smith having more than two years NFL experience.