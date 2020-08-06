David Johnson says he and Duke will be 'lethal threat' for Texans

The elder Johnson has a valid point. Before his trade from Cleveland to Houston, Duke Johnson had amassed at least 510 receiving yards in each of his first three NFL seasons. He fell short of that mark in 2018 as he became less of a focus of Cleveland's game plan, which eventually resulted in his requesting and receiving a trade out of town.

Back in David Johnson's best professional year of 2016, he was a dual-threat dynamo, racking up over 2,100 all-purpose yards and scoring 20 total touchdowns. That season vaulted him to the top of fantasy draft boards, but injuries and inconsistencies -- from both Johnson and the surrounding circumstances in Arizona -- have left that season feeling more like a fond memory than an indicator of future success.

That could change in Houston, where he'll be paired with a smaller back who's similar in style. O'Brien believes their skill sets can coexist on the field at the same time, and his staff has spent plenty of offseason time devising different packages to do just that, per Texans TV host Drew Dougherty.