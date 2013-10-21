David Garrard back with N.Y. Jets; Brady Quinn cut

Published: Oct 21, 2013 at 10:09 AM

David Garrard proved he was healthy to the New York Jets. The display has earned him a roster spot.

The Jetsactivated the veteran quarterback to the active roster Monday. In order to make room for Garrard, the team released Brady Quinn.

Geno Smith

Garrard originally signed with the Jets in March, but left the team two months later because of recurring knee issues. Garrard started feeling better as the months passed and wanted to try again.

He contacted Jets general manager John Idzik earlier this month and the team added Garrard to its exempt list, essentially giving Garrard a two-week tryout to show his knee was healthy.

Garrard had a good chance of winning the Jets' starting job before his knee acted up. That window has closed with Geno Smith entrenched atop the depth chart, but Garrard still provides the team with good veteran insurance. We wouldn't be surprised if he passed Matt Simms to become the team's primary backup.

Chris Ivory

As for Quinn, he might not be out of work for long. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport has been told Quinn -- along with veteran Tyler Thigpen -- will work out for the St. Louis Rams on Tuesday, according to sources informed of the workouts. The Rams are in hustle mode after Sam Bradford was lost Sunday to a season-ending ACL tear.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geno Smith named Seahawks' starting quarterback for Week 1

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll named Geno Smith the starter for Week 1 of the regular season on Friday night following the team's preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Smith was in a quarterback battle with Drew Lock.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Friday's games

The final week of preseason play continued Friday with four games. Here's What We Learned.

news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold, DT Derrick Brown, K Zane Gonzalez injured in preseason finale vs. Bills

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold sustained an ankle injury during the second half of the game and was carted off the field to the locker room.

news

Bills HC Sean McDermott addresses Matt Araiza gang rape allegation: 'Goal is find the truth and do the right thing'

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said punter Matt Araiza, who on Thursday was accused in a lawsuit of taking part in the gang rape of a minor during an off-campus party at San Diego State University in 2021, would return home with the team and declined to go into whether he believed Araiza would remain with the team past Tuesday's final roster cuts.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE