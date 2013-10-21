David Garrard back with N.Y. Jets; Brady Quinn cut

The Jetsactivated the veteran quarterback to the active roster Monday. In order to make room for Garrard, the team released Brady Quinn.
Garrard originally signed with the Jets in March, but left the team two months later because of recurring knee issues. Garrard started feeling better as the months passed and wanted to try again.
He contacted Jets general manager John Idzik earlier this month and the team added Garrard to its exempt list, essentially giving Garrard a two-week tryout to show his knee was healthy.
Garrard had a good chance of winning the Jets' starting job before his knee acted up. That window has closed with Geno Smith entrenched atop the depth chart, but Garrard still provides the team with good veteran insurance. We wouldn't be surprised if he passed Matt Simms to become the team's primary backup.
As for Quinn, he might not be out of work for long. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport has been told Quinn -- along with veteran Tyler Thigpen -- will work out for the St. Louis Rams on Tuesday, according to sources informed of the workouts. The Rams are in hustle mode after Sam Bradford was lost Sunday to a season-ending ACL tear.