Dave Gettleman: 'The sky is not falling' in Carolina

The Panthers (6-10) had just finished with a 15-1 regular season this time last year and would coast into a Super Bowl matchup with the Denver Broncos. The deep step backward set off many alarm bells for those outside the Panthers' facility, but Gettleman mentioned everything from a lack of success in close games to a lack of fluidity on offense for the decline. He did not sound like a person ready to thunderously shake up an otherwise successful organization.