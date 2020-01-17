Davante Adams: Pack have 'better' plan for rematch

We'll have to wait until Sunday to see what that plan might entail, but it has become evident these Packers have evolved since Week 12. Green Bay's defense -- especially its pass rush -- has become suffocating. It seems as if Aaron Rodgers and his two most important weapons, Adams and running back Aaron Jones, are enjoying a greater shared understanding after a season spent finding their footing in new head coach Matt LaFleur's offense, and it's producing results. Look no further than last weekend's game-clinching put-away drive in Lambeau Field, which required an on-the-fly adjustment between Rodgers and Adams and a few carries by Jones to chew precious seconds off the clock.