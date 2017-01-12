Davante Adams leads Top-10 WRs in tight coverage

At one point the Saints were rumored to be interested in signing the aforementioned Anquan Boldin to help offset the burn from the end of the Marques Colston era. The fact that it never happened ended up being a non-issue as they found a player who can do everything Boldin can and more. New Orleans' second-round pick Michael Thomas led all rookies this year with 92 catches in 15 games. Thomas was a dynamic threat in all phases of the game, but particularly at winning the ball in tight quarters. The rookie handled 25 targets where he had less than a yard of separation and maintained a 56 percent catch rate. His biggest impact to the Saints may have been as a red zone threat, and he turned six of his seven catches inside the 10-yard line into touchdowns. It appears all but certain Thomas is on the path to NFL stardom and is a perfect fit with Drew Brees.