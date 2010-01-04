Daughter of Jets owner Woody Johnson has died at 30

LOS ANGELES -- A spokesman for the family of New York Jets owner Woody Johnson says a daughter of the businessman has died.
Spokesman Jesse Derris said Monday that the family is mourning the tragic loss of Casey Johnson. In a statement, the family asked for privacy "during this very difficult time."
Derris wouldn't say how or when the 30-year-old Johnson died.
Casey Johnson gained celebrity as the girlfriend of Tila Tequila, a reality TV star best known for "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila," which ran for two seasons on MTV.
Tequila's publicist says the two were engaged.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press