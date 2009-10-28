Darvin Wallis, longtime assistant coach with Chiefs and Browns, dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Darvin Wallis, a longtime NFL assistant coach with Cleveland and Kansas City, has died.
Chiefs spokesman Bob Moore said Wednesday that the 60-year-old Wallis died in Colorado on Friday. He said the cause of death was not immediately determined.
Wallis was an NFL coach for 26 seasons, including 19 with Kansas City as a defensive assistant/quality control coach before retiring in January 2008.
He began his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns under head coach Sam Rutigliano in 1982. Before joining the Browns, he was a college assistant at Mississippi, Tulane and Adams State.
"On behalf of my family and the entire Chiefs organization, we want to extend our deepest sympathies to Vicky and the Wallis family," said Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. "Darvin worked tirelessly behind the scenes for the Chiefs for nearly 20 years. He was a beloved figure at Arrowhead, and we will always remember and appreciate his lasting contributions to our team."
Wallis is survived by his wife, Vicky, and sons Tyson, Darvin Jr., and Austin.
