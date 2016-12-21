Darron Lee: 'Over my dead body, we will be better'

While this might be white noise for Jets fans at the moment, they have to hang on to the fact that their young foundation of defensive players will have to be the ones who get them through this mess. Perhaps minus the recently-embattled Sheldon Richardson; Lee, Mo Wilkerson, Calvin Pryor and Leonard Williams are going to have to play well above expectations in 2017 for the Jets to find themselves back in the playoff conversation (Williams, for what it's worth, was a borderline Pro Bowler this year).