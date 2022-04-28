Around the NFL

Darren Waller says Raiders told him 'there's no trade that's going to happen'

Published: Apr 27, 2022 at 10:35 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

As far as he's been told, Darren Waller isn't leaving Las Vegas anytime soon.

Rumblings surfaced Monday of potential trade talks between the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers that included Waller. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took to social media and opined that there was no chance his tight end was headed to Wisconsin. The QB's take is apparently in line with what Waller has been told by the organization.

Waller told CBS Sports Radio's Zach Gelb that he's spoken with Raiders brass and there is no trade in the works.

"Yeah, I've had talks with the team and they said that's not a thing that's happening and there's no trade that's going to happen," Waller said. "Like I said, we're just focusing on football."

Seemingly out of nowhere on Monday, Waller was trending due to an Aaron Nagler report that the Packers were looking to pry the tight end from the Silver and Black.

Earlier in the offseason, the Packers sent All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders. Would the Raiders return the favor by sending their premier pass catcher back to Green Bay? Doesn't look like it.

"I didn't really have much of a reaction and I'm focused on learning the offensive system here in Vegas," said Waller, whose learning the playbook of new head coach Josh McDaniels, "building relationships with the coaches and just enjoying working with my teammates while I have the opportunity. It's a business, whatever happens happens. I'm enjoying my time here in Vegas. I'm loving the new staff and the new challenges that are in place. I'm focused on what I can control."

The 29-year-old Waller has two seasons left on his current Raiders deal, which is set to pay him $6.25 million in base salary in each of his remaining years. He's coming off a 2021 campaign in which he hauled in 55 catches for 665 yards and two touchdowns. Waller's 2021 numbers were a large drop-off after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, but he remains one of the elite tight ends in the game. And he made it clear he would like to remain with the Raiders, regardless of any trade speculation.

"Yeah, absolutely. I love being here. I love playing with my guys. Really enjoy these new coaches and how they're challenging us out the gate," he said. "I love being in Las Vegas, I love playing for the Raiders."

