Darren McFadden of Oakland Raiders out vs. Browns

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Running back Darren McFadden will miss his fourth consecutive game with a sprained right ankle for the Oakland Raiders, while third-string quarterback Terrelle Pryor will be active for the first time this season.
McFadden and backup Mike Goodson were both listed as questionable for Sunday's game after missing the previous three games with sprained right ankles. They are inactive on the wet turf at the Oakland Coliseum. That helped open up a spot for Pryor, who has not dressed all season.
Cleveland Browns receiver Joshua Cribbs is active after being listed as questionable with a shoulder and chest injury. Safety Usama Young is out with a concussion and rookie Tashaun Gipson is expected to start in his place.
