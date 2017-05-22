Darrelle Revis won't face NFL discipline for incident

In March, a judge dismissed all five criminal charges against the former New York Jets corner. Revis turned himself into police in February and was initially charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor. According to the criminal complaint compiled by the Pittsburgh Police Dept., the two victims said they were knocked unconscious following a physical and verbal confrontation with Revis and another man (later identified as Revis' friend Rashawn Bolton, who testified during the preliminary hearing), although they couldn't remember who punched them.