Darrelle Revis won't face NFL discipline for incident

Published: May 22, 2017 at 04:00 AM
Kevin Patra

If any NFL team wants to sign Darrelle Revis, it'll no longer need to worry about a possible suspension stemming from his dismissed felony assault case.

An NFL spokesman confirmed Revis won't face league discipline following stemming from an incident that occurred in Pittsburgh in February.

ESPN first reported the news.

In March, a judge dismissed all five criminal charges against the former New York Jets corner. Revis turned himself into police in February and was initially charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor. According to the criminal complaint compiled by the Pittsburgh Police Dept., the two victims said they were knocked unconscious following a physical and verbal confrontation with Revis and another man (later identified as Revis' friend Rashawn Bolton, who testified during the preliminary hearing), although they couldn't remember who punched them.

"What happened is in the past now and all I can do is move forward," Revis told NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala after the hearing.

Despite the charges being dropped, the NFL could have decided to punish the veteran cornerback under the personal-conduct policy. Monday's news puts that lingering question to rest.

The 31-year-old Revis was released by the Jets in early March. He is still owed $6 million by the Jets, meaning if he signs with any team for less than that number, he'd essentially be playing for free.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Revis' struggled last season, specifically getting beat deep. While he still owns the ability to play physical at the line of scrimmage, age has sapped the speed that allows the former lock-down corner to make up ground when he's beat.

With the legal situation now in the past, it will be interesting to see if a team takes a gamble on adding the veteran. Revis hasn't generated interest this offseason. Considering the guaranteed money he's getting from the Jets, a return for Revis would mean he's hungry to prove he can bounce back and Father Time hasn't completely beaten him yet.

