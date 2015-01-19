Darrelle Revis: 'This is why I signed with the Patriots'

It's a frontier he came close to with the Jets, who made back-to-back AFC Championship games under Rex Ryan before New York dissolved into an average club that ultimately traded the shutdown cornerback to the Buccaneers before last season. Jets fans were peeved to see him join forces with Bill Belichick before this year's campaign, prompting Johnson to tell reporters in December that he would "love for Darrelle to come back" to New York.