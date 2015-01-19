Around the NFL

Darrelle Revis: 'This is why I signed with the Patriots'

Published: Jan 19, 2015 at 02:04 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

On the same day the New York Jets were slapped with tampering charges for owner Woody Johnson's comments last month on Darrelle Revis, Gang Green fans watched their former hero blaze into Super Bowl XLIX with the New England Patriots. An uncomfortable sight, indeed.

"It's pretty awesome," Revis said after New England's 45-7 stomping of the Colts in the AFC title game. "There are rookies that play their first year that go to the Super Bowl, so for me to do it eight years later is very surreal."

It's a frontier he came close to with the Jets, who made back-to-back AFC Championship games under Rex Ryan before New York dissolved into an average club that ultimately traded the shutdown cornerback to the Buccaneers before last season. Jets fans were peeved to see him join forces with Bill Belichick before this year's campaign, prompting Johnson to tell reporters in December that he would "love for Darrelle to come back" to New York.

Those words prompted the Patriots to file tampering charges against the Jets, adding insult to injury on a day that saw New England again crowned king of the conference. Revis played his part with a third-quarter pick of Colts quarterback Andrew Luck that all but ended the affair, setting up a Super Bowl showdown with fellow corner Richard Sherman and the Seahawks.

"This is why I signed with the Patriots -- to play in these big-time games and the obvious reason, which is the Super Bowl," Revis said. "Everybody stuck to our team goals, and now we actually play in the Super Bowl."

It's a scenario Jets fans, today, can only dream about.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

