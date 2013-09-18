Darrelle Revis recalls 'A Football Life,' from surgery to playing field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Darrelle Revis' comeback from ACL surgery was featured in Tuesday's episode of "A Football Life" on NFL Network.
Revis recalled many aspects of his recovery in conversations with NFL Media player health and safety chief correspondent Andrea Kremer. Here are five excerpts from Tuesday's episode:
Revis remembered the moment he tore his ACL as a member of the New York Jets. Also, Kremer took viewers inside the waiting room as Revis prepared for surgery:
Revis made a name for himself with the Jets. Take a look at the beginning and the end of "Revis Island" in New York:
All of the rumors became reality when Revis was traded from the Jets to the Buccaneers. Viewers got an inside look at Revis' preparation for his first game, which was against his former team.
All of the hard work paid off for Revis when he took the field for the first time in 2013 against the Jets. What kind of reception did he receive in his comeback game from the injury?
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor