 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Darrelle Revis on continued struggles: 'I'm old'

Published: Nov 14, 2016 at 01:43 AM

While an array of Jets quarterbacks -- Ryan Fitzpatrick, Geno Smith (momentarily) and Bryce Petty -- flounder on the offensive side of the ball, a defensive stalwart for Gang Green is again staring at his own football mortality.

Eighteen days after Darrelle Revisadmitted he was losing his battle against the undefeated Father Time, he made similar statements after another loss, explaining his struggles with a simple answer and soft laugh.

"Because I'm old," the 31-year-old Revis said, via the New York Daily News.

"You have bumps in the road," he said. "Are you going to see a one catch for one yard game? Probably not. I was 23, 24 years old then," he said, in reference to his performance against Indianapolis' Reggie Wayne in the 2010 playoffs. "That's just not where it's at. Can I execute better and do things better? That's going to come. That's definitely going to come down the road."

Over the years, there have been plenty of veterans who haven't known when to hang it up. More than a handful of players have finished their careers on random teams; even this season, we've seen Andre Johnson retire while a member of the Titans, and Arian Foster call it quits while with the Dolphins.

But that's not the case for Revis, or at least it wasn't when, fresh off a victory in Super Bowl XLIX as a member of the New England Patriots, he signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Jets before the 2015 season. He'll have made at least $33 million of the deal in guaranteed money by the time the 2016 season concludes, one in which the Jets are essentially out of serious contention after a 9-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. He again struggled to cover effectively in one-on-one situations, with Kenny Britt torching him for 81 yards on five catches and an opposing passer rating of 96.4. As Conor Orr wrote after the game, it might be time to speed up the process on considering moving Revis to safety.

The one bit that remains rather peculiar is how public and honest Revis has been about his decline with age. Could he be trying to force head coach Todd Bowles to shift him to safety sooner than the coach might like? This comment on his current pay rate reads more like he signed a lifetime achievement award than an employment contract.

"I think people look at the price tag and not the whole body of work on what I've done in this game," Revis said. "It will be forever remembered. I'm not being cocky about it. The numbers are there. They show. I shut down some of the best of the best playing man-to-man coverage."

The issue is he isn't shutting down some of the best, or even some of the average playing man-to-man coverage in 2016. Revis has shown he still has value as a defender, just not in the same way he once did on Revis Island. That's fine -- people get old. But it's evident, in what is becoming a lost season, that the high-paid veteran needs a change. And it seems he's asking for it.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers signing safety Xavier McKinney to four-year, $68 million deal

The Green Bay Packers are expected to sign former Giants safety Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $68 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Panthers, OL Robert Hunt agree to five-year, $100M contract

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with ex-Dolphins offensive guard Robert Hunt on a five-year, $100 million deal, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday. 
news

DE Bryce Huff signing three-year, $51.1 million deal with Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Jets pass rusher Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million deal, with a maximum annual value of $20.033 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Eagles signing RB Saquon Barkley to three-year, $37.75 million deal

Saquon Barkley is planning to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.
news

Kirk Cousins agrees to four-year, $180M contract with Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins' six-year run in Minneapolis is over. The veteran quarterback has agreed to a four-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons, his agent, Mike McCartney, announced on Monday.
news

Packers expected to sign ex-Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, release Aaron Jones

The Green Bay Packers are expected to sign former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to a free-agent contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Following the news of Jacobs' signing, Green Bay is also releasing  Aaron Jones, Pelissero and Rapoport reported. 
news

Jaguars signing ex-Bills WR Gabe Davis to three-year, $39 million contract

The Jaguars are signing former Bills WR Gabe Davis to a three-year, $39 million contract that's worth up to $50 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Raiders signing DT Christian Wilkins to four-year, $110 million deal

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing former Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Vikings signing ex-Texans pass rusher Jonathan Greenard to four-year, $76 million deal

The Vikings are signing DE Jonathan Greenard to a four-year, $76 million contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Titans signing ex-Cowboys RB Tony Pollard to three-year, $24 million contract

The Titans are signing former Cowboys running back Tony Pollard to a three-year, $24 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bills LT Dion Dawkins signs three-year extension after posting joke he was leaving Buffalo

Rest easy, Buffalo: Dion Dawkins isn't going anywhere. The Bills' three-time Pro Bowl tackle signed a three-year extension on Monday that will make him one of the NFL's highest-paid tackles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bears, RB D'Andre Swift agree to terms on three-year, $24 million deal

The Chicago Bears and running back D'Andre Swift have agreed to terms on a three-year, $24 million contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.