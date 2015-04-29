Darrelle Revis: I'm a better player than first Jets tour

The cornerback returned to the New York Jets, for whom he starred for his first six professional seasons before spending a year in Tampa and swinging through New England to pick up a Lombardi Trophy.
In his second stint with Gang Green, Revis believes he's a better player.
"You know what? I think I'm better than I was before, when I played earlier in my career," Revis said Tuesday at the Jets' voluntary veteran minicamp, per NJ.com.
"I think I'm more way more intelligent in the position. I had a great learning experience last year with (Patriots head coach) Bill (Belichick). He helped me in a lot of ways. I've seen the game a different way. But at the same time I think just the growth, of me growing as a player, and growing as a man has helped me tremendously. Now I'm a different type of player -- a better player -- than I was when I was younger."
While Revis might have lost a step with age and spent the past two seasons rounding back into form from a 2012 ACL tear, he still made Pro Bowls the past two years. The 29-year-old remains one of the top corners in the NFL and his new cerebral quality will keep him in that conversation.
Now that he's taken a trip around the NFL and gotten a taste of different defenses, Revis believes he's better equipped to handle the aging process. Given the money they are paying him, the Jets must believe it, too.
