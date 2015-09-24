Darrelle Revis (groin) uncertain for Week 3 vs. Eagles

There appears to be a bit of uncertainty surrounding Darrelle Revis' availability for the New York Jets' Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jets coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday that Revis -- who is nursing a groin injury -- was limited in practice after sitting out Wednesday. Bowles is hopeful the All-Pro cornerback will play Sunday.
Revis said that the injury is getting better, not worse.
The Jets are banged up coming out of their Monday night win over the Colts. Eric Decker (sprained knee) and Chris Ivory (quad/groin) could both be game-time decisions. Wide receiver Chris Owusu underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and could miss four weeks.
The wideout injuries creates an opportunity for Jeremy Kerley, the former slot mainstay who has become a forgotten man on offense.