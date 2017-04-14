Darrelle Revis' future: Can aging cornerback transition to safety?

This offseason, the Seahawks have scooped up a pair of first-rounders from the 2013 draft, but Jordan and Joeckel aren't the only high-profile guys from that class to have worn out their welcome and consequently hit the open market. In fact, only 17 first-round picks from 2013 are still with the team that selected them. A bunch of those other 15 first-rounders have joined new teams this offseason, including Barkevious Mingo (former No. 6 overall pick, signed with the Colts this offseason), Chance Warmack (No. 10, signed with the Eagles), D.J. Hayden (No. 12, signed with the Lions), EJ Manuel (No. 16, signed with the Raiders), Sylvester Williams (No. 28, signed with the Titans) and Cordarrelle Patterson (No. 29, signed with the Raiders). It will be interesting to see how these guys perform in new environments, but a lack of success won't preclude NFL organizations from taking these kind of chances in the future.