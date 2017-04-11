Dion Jordan agrees to terms with Seattle Seahawks

Dion Jordan is moving back to the Pacific Northwest to get a fresh start.

The former No. 3 overall pick agreed to terms Tuesday with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source involved in the deal.

USA Today's Tom Pelissero first reported the news.

Jordan was waived by the Miami Dolphins less than a fortnight ago. He missed the past two seasons due to suspensions for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse.

For Seattle, it's a swing at an athletic pass rusher with little risk. Jordan owns the athleticism to play either edge rusher or SAM linebacker in Pete Carroll's defense.

Jordan entered the NFL in 2013 from Oregon as an enticing pass rusher who could cover in space. In his first two seasons, he compiled three sacks and 39 tackles in 26 games of limited duty.

Jordan possesses the twitchy athleticism that gets scouts geeked for prospects, but has yet to fully put it together as a pro. If he can stay healthy and off the suspension list, Jordan could prove to be an intriguing rotational player in sub-packages.

Making the Seahawks' 53-man roster would be a gigantic leap for the Dolphins' bust, but at least Jordan has a chance to try and turn his career around.