Darrelle Revis back in New York: Why the Jets did it

6. We don't buy into the notion the Jets shouldn't have made this move because they don't have a quarterback. We heard the same dunderheaded criticism after the Brandon Marshall trade. This is stupid. The Jets don't have a QB they can trust -- right now -- but does that mean the team should just wallow in misery until Joe Namath's great-great grandson walks in the door? Keep making moves, keep getting better and maybe, just maybe, you'll hit on somebody behind center. The Jets are certainly overdue on that front.