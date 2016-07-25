Darnell Dockett retires after 10 seasons in NFL

The outspoken pass rusher and Twitter raconteur, known as much for his brutal honesty and insight as his effective pass rushing techniques, was a former third-round pick out of Florida State and will go down as one of the best defensive players in Cardinals history. Dockett will end his career at No. 7 on Arizona's all-time sack leaders list, No. 10 all-time in fumble recoveries and No. 13 in tackles.