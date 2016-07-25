Around the NFL

Darnell Dockett retires after 10 seasons in NFL

Published: Jul 25, 2016 at 02:06 AM

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Darnell Dockett is bowing out after a stellar 10-year career that featured 459 tackles, 40.5 sacks and a shared record for the most quarterback takedowns in a Super Bowl.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that Dockett has retired.

The outspoken pass rusher and Twitter raconteur, known as much for his brutal honesty and insight as his effective pass rushing techniques, was a former third-round pick out of Florida State and will go down as one of the best defensive players in Cardinals history. Dockett will end his career at No. 7 on Arizona's all-time sack leaders list, No. 10 all-time in fumble recoveries and No. 13 in tackles.

Dockett's best season, 2009, coincided with Arizona's last run to the Super Bowl. In a game best remembered for Santonio Holmes' pinky-toe catch in the end zone, Dockett had the unenviable task of bringing down Ben Roethlisberger -- something he managed to do three times before the final whistle.

Never leaving much to the imagination, Dockett posted about an impending retirement on Twitter a few days ago via his official account.

Shortly after, the Cardinals announced a Monday news conference featuring Dockett, team president Michael Bidwill and coach Bruce Arians.

Dockett sounds like he's ready to treat us to more Twitter honesty, which is exactly what his most ardent supporters were hoping for.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

