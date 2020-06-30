Around the NFL

Monday, Jun 29, 2020 08:39 PM

Darius Leonard: DeForest Buckner brings 'dog mentality' to Colts D

Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Pop quiz: what do you get when you add a defensive stud in DeForest Buckner to a unit that allowed the seventh-fewest rush yards per game (97.9) a season ago? A weekly problem for opposing offenses.

The Indianapolis Colts won't open training camp for another couple weeks but that hasn't stopped linebacker Darius Leonard from theorizing how the addition of the former 49ers defensive tackle, acquired via trade in March, will transform coordinator Matt Eberflus' group. In short, the two-time All-Pro selection is already thoroughly impressed by his new teammate.

"Having DeForest come onto the team and help our defense out, he's a complete dog. Watching his tape, he has a motor that doesn't stop," Leonard told NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe during an apperance on NFL Total Access Monday. "You can not just focus on the linebackers, we got so many defensive linemen now that are gonna eat up on any offensive line that's in front of us. I think that's gonna allow the linebackers to run around, make more plays, take some stress off the defensive backs because they don't have to stay in coverage so long.

"I'm definitely looking forward to him coming out here and, you know, bring that dog mentality that he's had and help this defense win and be the number one defense in the NFL."

As routine as offseason hype can be, it's not hard to follow along with Leonard's vision. In 2019, the Colts' secondary surrendered 248.9 pass yards per game, the 10th most in the NFL. A D-line that now houses Buckner, fellow ex-49er Sheldon Day and veteran stalwart Justin Houston is tailor-made to stuff runs and generate smothering pressure that influences QBs to make a wise decision and get rid of the ball quicker.

It's also worth noting Buckner hasn't missed a game in three seasons and was the only player with 40-plus QB pressures, 10-plus run stuffs, and seven-plus hustle stops last year, per Next Gen Stats.

It's pretty safe to surmise that Leonard -- the only LB to rank top-20 in interceptions (5) and tackles (121) in 2019 -- will continue to impact games with his absurd versatilty and speed. But Buckner's arrival could prove major for the Colts and Leonard in particular as he heads into Year 3.

Related Content

NFLPA directs agents to ensure players know COVID-19 risks
news

NFLPA directs agents to ensure players know COVID-19 risks

The NFLPA is directing agents to properly inform their clients to ensure they are armed with all available knowledge related to COVID-19 before deciding on participating in the 2020 season, Tom Pelissero reports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) in action on defense during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. The Giants defeated the Buccaneers 32-31. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Shaq Barrett: Long-term deal with Buccaneers could be 'pretty hard'

Buccaneers pass rusher Shaq Barrett said Monday that the prospects of long-term contract with Tampa Bay will be "pretty hard" to accomplish.
Johnny Manziel says his football days are 'in the past'
news

Johnny Manziel says his football days are 'in the past'

Johnny Manziel's professional football career came and went in less than five years. It sounds as if Johnny Football's gridiron career will only be a memory -- something with which he seems to be perfectly fine.
Norv Turner told Belichick that Cam Newton would be great fit
news

Norv Turner told Belichick that Cam Newton would be great fit

The man to last call plays for Cam Newton in Carolina, Norv Turner, views the former Panthers QB in New England as a pairing that can shine. 
Calais Campbell: Ravens may be 'best shot' at winning Super Bowl
news

Calais Campbell: Ravens may be 'best shot' at winning Super Bowl

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell knows what it is like to be close to winning a Super Bowl and hopes his experience can help his new team get over the hump.
Players react to Cam Newton joining Patriots, Bill Belichick
news

Players react to Cam Newton joining Patriots, Bill Belichick

It was a move anticipated by some but it doesn't make the fact Cam Newton is joining the New England Patriots any less shocking. Players around the league took to Twitter Sunday night to share their reactions to the stunning announcement.
Patriots docked third-round pick, fined $1.1M for filming Bengals' sideline 
news

Patriots docked third-round pick, fined $1.1M for filming Bengals' sideline 

The New England Patriots were fined $1.1 million and docked a 2021 third-round draft pick by the NFL following an investigation into the filming of the Bengals' sideline during the 2019 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.
Former MVP QB Cam Newton agrees to 1-year deal with Patriots
news

Former MVP QB Cam Newton agrees to 1-year deal with Patriots

Cam Newton has been without an NFL home since March. That finally changed Sunday night. The 2015 MVP quarterback has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to join coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Former 49ers G Mike Person announces retirement after nine seasons
news

Former 49ers G Mike Person announces retirement after nine seasons

Four months after starting for the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, free-agent guard Mike Person has decided to call it a career after nine NFL seasons.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (19) during in an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-23. (David Stluka via AP)
news

Will Packers' Davante Adams receive some WR help?

Davante Adams has emerged as one of the NFL's best wideouts, but remains seemingly all alone in terms of productive Green Bay receivers. 
How will Vikings handle losing four defensive starters in offseason?
news

How will Vikings handle losing four defensive starters in offseason?

Will Minnesota's defense be staggered by the loss of a quartet of starters or might it actually be even better?
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL