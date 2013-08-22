Dante Hall returns to game as high school running backs coach

When Dante Hall played in the NFL, he was known as one of the greatest kick returners in the NFL. After all, NFL Network selected him as one of the top-10 return specialists in league history.
The Long Beach Press-Telegram profiled the former wide receiver's latest return this week: This time, he's back in the game coaching running backs at St. Anthony High School in Long Beach, Calif.
After moving from Houston to Los Angeles, Hall reached out to the regional California Interscholastic Federation office and inquired about coaching jobs to which they could steer him.
Hall said he feels comfortable working with the running backs, especially since he played that position at Texas A&M. He said he has made a lot of adjustments from playing in the NFL to being an assistant coach for a CIF Division XIII school.
