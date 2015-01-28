Dansby: 'Without a doubt' Manziel can lead Browns

"He just gotta be still, man," Dansby said. "Gotta be still and be quiet and just start to pray. Without God in the fold, man, things like this have happened, you know what I'm saying? You gotta go back to your roots, man, and just get grounded. He's got all the talent in the world to be one of the best receivers to ever play the game. I ain't ever seen a guy 6-foot-4 move like that. I'm impressed day in and day out with his work ethic and everything, man. Just him keep making these same mistakes over and over and over again, man, it's disappointing."