Danny Amendola: Patriots didn't come close to offers

Published: Apr 14, 2018 at 04:15 AM
Danny Amendola wanted to stay in Foxborough but decided after taking pay cut after pay cut he needed to make a move that was right for his family.

The new Dolphins wideout told ESPN's Mike Reiss that the Patriots' offer didn't come close to what Miami put on the table.

"I came in with an open mind. I understand Bill [Belichick] runs a tight ship, and he hasn't been known to pay his players, really. I understood that I gave money back to him so I could play for him and play for my teammates and fulfill my side of the contract, and at the end of the day, I had faith that he was going to give me an opportunity to stay," Amendola told ESPN. "When free agency broke, I came to the realization that he wasn't going to really come close to any of the other offers I had. I had to make a decision for my family and go down to Miami and continue my career there."

The Dolphins signed the 32-year-old receiver to a two-year, $12 million deal with $8.5 million in guarantees after agreeing to trade Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns.

Amendola has never earned more than 690 yards or four touchdowns in a single season during his nine-year career, but has constantly shined during the postseason for the Patriots earning him the nickname "Playoff" Amendola. In three playoff games this season, he hauled in 26 catches on 33 targets for 348 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the title game.

Amendola hopes he can bring that same achievement down to Miami.

"I'm not the oldest guy on the team, but I've been around for a while, and I know what it takes to win a championship, I know what it takes to have a successful atmosphere," he stated.

