Daniel Thomas released by Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins on Saturday released the fourth-year running back on the heels of an underwhelming preseason that saw the former second-round pick outplayed by Lamar Miller and Knowshon Moreno. Returner Marcus Thigpen also was released.
Thomas spent all summer on the roster bubble and saw his stock plummet while nursing a hamstring injury that kept him out of Miami's first three preseason tilts.
The career plodder rumbled for just 38 yards off 13 carries and a touchdown in Thursday's night 14-13 win over the St. Louis Rams. Thomas has been a disappointment during his run with the 'Fins, amassing 1,312 yards and eight touchdowns with a career average of 3.6 yards per pop over three seasons.
With Thomas out the door, rookies Damien Williams and Orleans Darkwa might be fighting for one roster spot in Bill Lazor's up-tempo, Eagles-like attack.
