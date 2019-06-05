Daniel Jones' running ability impressing Giants

Around the NFL

Daniel Jones displayed an element the New York Giants offense hasn't seen in 15 years under Eli Manning: a QB rush for a big gain.

The Big Blue rookie quarterback faked out the defense during Tuesday's minicamp with a zone-read play -- something no team would attempt with a 38-year-old Manning -- taking it to paydirt against the second-team defense. Even though it's merely practice in shorts, in June, the play impressed teammates and coaches alike.

"Oh man, he pulled that thing and kicked the knees up, it was good," receiver Sterling Shepard said, via the team's official website. "I knew we were going to get the defense on that, but yeah, he looked great running...

"I've seen some tape on him running. He crossed somebody up -- I forgot which team it was in college -- but he was carving them up pretty good on his feet."

Jones' rushing ability separates him from Manning, who at this stage of his career is a sitting duck in the pocket if not protected properly. The designed elements Jones can add will provide another element the Giants can deploy when the rookie eventually takes over down the road.

Head coach Pat Shurmur was quick to point out the defense couldn't hit Jones on the run but liked how the rookie utilized the fake to get himself into space.

"He has a red shirt on, so they aren't going to hit him," Shurmur said. "The initial part of the zone read was good. He got himself out in space pretty quickly."

Jones' ability to run is part of what helped him become the No. 6 overall pick in the draft and, alongside his short-yardage accuracy, another reason he fits well in Shurmur's plans.

"He obviously moves around well," Shurmur said. "He is down there around the 4.6 mark (in the 40-yard dash). I think he had 17 rushing touchdowns. He can move around and that is a huge part. If a quarterback can move around, not so much on just structured runs but the ability to be able to create a play within a passing play, I think he can do that."

Whenever Jones eventually takes over for Manning, that section of the playbook will open for Shurmur.

