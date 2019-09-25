Daniel Jones poised to make more noise? Plus, three sleepers

Los Angeles Chargers: Right now, at 1-2, the Chargers still make the playoffs in 50 percent of my model's outputs. I have run 200,000 simulations for every remaining game this week due to all of the new quarterbacks who still have small sample sizes of on-field NFL data. That 50 percent figure makes the Bolts the fifth-most-likely AFC team to make the playoffs, so right now, they are slated to be a wild card in my model. In each of the Chargers' next two matchups, they win in at least 68.8 percent of the simulations. In fact, in Miami this week, that number is 82 percent. These next two games also help provide some time to make adjustments to their secondary. With both Derwin James and Adrian Phillips on IR, Los Angeles has been forced to alter its approach in the back end. Remember, September can serve as an extension of the preseason, with players jelling amongst each other and getting into rhythm, and that's especially true if a team suffers significant injuries. The Chargers' defense has increased its disruption rate each week, hitting 21 percent in this past Sunday's loss to the Texans. That was L.A.'s second close loss in as many weeks. Throw in the fact that kicker Michael Badgley has missed all three games with injury, something which can greatly impact possession strategy, and there is a high future ceiling here. Furthermore, combine the team's rushing average of 5.23 yards per carry (fifth-best for now, but it's really being over 5 yards per attempt that stands out to me) with Keenan Allen pacing the league with 20 receiving first downs (five clear of the next-best figure) and the formula for wins is there.