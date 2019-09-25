Chargers RB Melvin Gordon might end holdout soon

Melvin Gordon might be returning sooner than originally expected.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Gordon could potentially end his holdout early, a source confirmed. Rapoport added no date has been set, but a return this week is being considered.

Branson Wright of The Plain Dealer reported late Tuesday that the Los Angeles Chargers running back could return as early as Thursday.

The two-time Pro Bowler is not expected to play this weekend against the Dolphins even if he shows up Thursday, Rapoport added. Should Gordon return this week, it's more likely that he plays Oct. 6 versus the Broncos.

Gordon has held out since training camp and skipped the first three games of the season. The 26-year-old has been seeking a new contract, but the Chargers haven't budged from the $10 million-per-year offer. The team granted Gordon's camp to seek out a trade before the season started, but there's been no traction on that front.

The running back was never going to pull a Le'Veon Bell and sit out the entire season. Gordon even admitted as much earlier this month. In order to hit free agency in 2020, Gordon needs an accrued season.

With Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson performing well through three weeks, Gordon never gained an inch of leverage to force L.A.'s hand.

With the Chargers sitting at 1-2, perhaps Gordon's holdout could be ending soon.