Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects for 2017 NFL Draft

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft:
Last updated: Jan. 17, 2017
1) Myles Garrett - DE, Texas A&M
Garrett has ideal size, length, and athleticism. In the passing game, he explodes out of his stance and can win with speed, power or hand moves. He can bend/wrap around the edge and he will also employ a nifty inside spin move. Against the run, he can stack and hold the point of attack but he's at his best slanting and penetrating. His production dipped this season because of an injury and constant double and triple teams. His motor can run a little hot and cold but he's forced to play a lot of snaps in the SEC. Overall, this is an elite talent with all-pro potential.
2) Malik Hooker - S, Ohio State
Hooker is a tall, rangy safety prospect with incredible instincts. He usually lines up as the high safety and he has an uncanny ability to anticipate throws, drive on the ball, and finish. He is ultra-fluid in his change of direction and has the ability to match up with tight ends in man coverage. He has the best ball skills of any safety I've ever evaluated in college. He is also a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Against the run, he is quick to key, read and fill the alley. He does have some fly-by missed tackles, but overall he's reliable in this area. Hooker has the potential to be one of the league's best safeties very early in his NFL career.
3) Marshon Lattimore - CB, Ohio State
Lattimore has average size but possesses elite foot quickness, agility, and awareness. In press coverage, he is very patient and fluid to open up and mirror underneath. He can play a variety of techniques successfully. In off coverage, he is very aware and explosive to drive on balls in front of him. He does an excellent job of locating and playing the ball down the field. He is outstanding in run support. He fights through blocks and attacks the line of scrimmage. He is a very sure tackler in space. I love the way he competes. He has all of the tools to develop into a No. 1 cornerback at the next level.
4) Jamal Adams - S, LSU
Adams has ideal size, versatility, and explosiveness for the position. He lines up as both the high safety and in the box. Against the pass, he is at his best roaming underneath or matching up in the slot. He can range and make plays from the deep middle, but he's more valuable closer to the line of scrimmage. He doesn't have a lot of ball production but he provides a physical presence and delivers huge hits on opposing pass-catchers. He is at his best in run support. He is quick to key and explode to the alley. With outstanding range against the run, he makes a lot of plays from the opposite hash. He is a dynamic athlete, and I've been told his intangibles are off the charts. He will be a tone-setter for an NFL defense, and he's ready to play right away.
5) Jonathan Allen - DT, Alabama
Allen has a thick, sturdy frame and the flexibility to play multiple positions along the defense front. He is a dominant run defender. He is quick to stack blockers before torqueing and tossing them to the ground. He finds the ball quickly and is an excellent tackler. He doesn't have elite lateral range but he makes a ton of plays inside the tackle box, and his effort is solid. As a pass rusher, he has very strong, violent hands and he generates a lot of push with his bull rush. I don't think he will be a dominant pass rusher at the next level but he can be disruptive and play on all three downs. Overall, this is a dominating run defender with the versatility to play inside and outside.
6) Leonard Fournette - RB, LSU
Fournette has an ideal combination of speed and power. As a runner, he is very aggressive to press the line of scrimmage and is always thirsty for contact. With some runway, he is a load for any single tackler to get on the ground. He does need to improve his patience and he will miss some backside opportunities on occasion. He is very effective in the open field because of his ability to lower himself and run over defenders or destroy them with a violent stiff arm. He rarely attempts to make anyone miss, preferring to punish instead. In the passing game, he isn't a polished route runner but he catches the ball easy and he's really improved in pass protection. He can locate blitzers, and is an effective shoulder thrower. Overall, evaluators will nitpick Fournette but he has a better overall skill set than Jamal Lewis did when he entered the NFL, and he can be a workhorse back immediately.
7) Reuben Foster - LB, Alabama
Foster has slimmed down in the last year but still has ideal height and bulk for the position. This is one of the most explosive inside linebackers I've evaluated in the last five years. Against the run, he attacks the line of scrimmage. He uses his quickness and hands to avoid traffic and get to the ball carrier. His lateral range is off the charts and he arrives with bad intentions. He can uncoil his hips on contact, and he delivered splatter-shot tackles in every game I viewed. In pass coverage, he has the speed and agility to line up and mirror tight ends and running backs. He has average instincts in zone coverage. Overall, this is a difference-making linebacker capable of earning
Pro Bowl recognition very early in his career.
8) Corey Davis - WR, Western Michigan
Davis has ideal height-weight-play speed for the position. He lines up inside and outside, and he's a very polished and precise route runner. He powers through press coverage and does a nice job of changing speeds and creating separation down the field. He attacks the football in the air with very strong hands and he's nifty after the catch. He doesn't have elite speed but he's plenty fast. Overall, Davis is an excellent player with both a high floor and a high ceiling.
9) Mike Williams - WR, Clemson
With power-forward size and strength, Williams dominated on every tape I studied. He uses his upper-body strength to power through press coverage, and he effectively shields off opponents on slant and vertical routes. He isn't a refined route runner but he doesn't need to create much separation to make plays. He simply overpowers defensive backs when the ball is in the air. He does have some concentration drops but those are offset by incredible diving catches and acrobatic adjustments down the field. He is a load to bring down after the catch and he's shown the ability to drag defenders into the end zone (see South Carolina game). Overall, his combination of size, physicality, and nasty temperament is unique. He should be a true No. 1 receiver very early in his NFL career.
10) Solomon Thomas - DE, Stanford
Thomas has a very lean, muscular frame with the potential to add another 10-15 pounds. This is a fun player to study. He lines up inside and outside and he's extremely explosive. As a run defender, he can easily stack and hold the point of attack vs. single blocks but he will get washed down the line of scrimmage when double teamed. He is much better on the edge on run downs than he is playing inside. His lateral range is outstanding and his effort is tremendous. As a pass rusher, he has an explosive first step, strong hands and the ability to bend/wrap around the edge. He generates a lot of pressure but he does need to improve his ability to finish. He leaves some sacks on the field in almost every game viewed. Overall, Thomas could excel as a base end on run downs with the ability to kick inside and terrorize guards on passing downs.
11) Dalvin Cook - RB, Florida State
Cook has average size and bulk for the position but he is dripping with instincts, explosiveness, and versatility. As a runner, he's patient, letting his blocking develop before exploding through the line of scrimmage. His feet are always active and he can avoid defenders in tight quarters because of his quickness. He doesn't have push-the-pile power at the line of scrimmage but once he builds up speed, he can run through tackles at the second and third levels of the defense. He is outstanding in the passing game, running clean routes and plucking the ball naturally. He will excel in the screen game at the next level. In pass protection, he is an effective cut blocker. Overall, Cook is perfect for the way the NFL game is played today. He is an explosive play waiting to happen.
12) Sidney Jones - CB, Washington
Jones has ideal height but a very slight, narrow frame. He excels in both press and off coverage. In press coverage, he isn't physical with his jam but he has very quick feet and fluid hips to open up and mirror all over the field. In off coverage, he has a fluid, easy backpedal and very good awareness to read and drive on balls in front. He is an extremely smooth athlete. In run support, his lack of bulk isn't an issue. He is aggressive to fill and tackle ball carriers. I love his toughness. He'll willingly trade one for one against a pulling offensive lineman, which frees up a teammate to make the tackle. Overall, Jones lacks bulk but he is always in proper position and rarely gets beat in coverage.
13) David Njoku - TE, Miami
Njoku has a long, muscular frame and outstanding athleticism for the position. He primarily lines up flexed in the slot or split out wide. He has outstanding speed to get down the seam and he does a lot of damage on quick-hit and tunnel screens. He's not a refined route runner, but instead gets by with pure agility and speed. He has strong hands to reach and pluck the ball away from his frame but he does allow some balls to get into his body and ricochet off him. After the catch, he has an explosive burst and he breaks a lot of tackles. In the run game, he's a work in progress. He gets in the way to shield and wall off, but he needs to get stronger and more physical at the point of attack. Overall, Njoku is very raw but he has an extremely high upside.
14) Ryan Ramczyk - OT, Wisconsin
Ramczyk started in his only season at Wisconsin after transferring from Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He has ideal size and bulk for the position. In pass protection, he bends easy and has a sharp, quick punch. He can slide and mirror athletic rushers. He does a nice job of reworking his hands and settling down late vs. power rushers. He is very aware vs. twists and stunts. In the run game, he has some initial knock-off power but he needs to become a better finisher. Overall, he doesn't have a lot of experience but the tools are there for him to be a solid starting left tackle very early in his career.
15) DeShone Kizer - QB, Notre Dame
Kizer has a big, sturdy frame for the position and above-average athleticism. He operates from the shotgun and is very comfortable playing inside the pocket. He holds the ball shoulder high and has a nice, smooth throwing motion. He can make every throw with minimum strain. He can drive the ball into tight windows and he flashes the touch to make intermediate throws over linebackers and under safeties. He does have some mechanical issues at times, falling off throws, which can affect his ball placement. I love his poise in the pocket but he needs to speed up his clock at times. He takes some unnecessary sacks. When he does decide to run, he has sneaky quickness and can power through tacklers to pick up extra yardage. He racked up 18 rushing touchdowns over his two seasons as a starter. Overall, Kizer isn't a finished product but he has all of the desired tools to eventually develop into a solid starting NFL quarterback.
16) Forrest Lamp - G, Western Kentucky
Lamp carries weight well on his 6-foot-4 frame. He excelled at offensive tackle in college, but I believe it would be in his best interest to move inside to guard at the next level. This is one of the more technically sound linemen you'll see at the college level. He is quick out of his stance and he bends really well. He keeps his hands in tight and consistently stays on balance. He is always very patient and doesn't overextend. In the run game, he runs his feet on contact and generates movement at the point of attack. He was lights-out against Alabama. His lack of ideal height and length could be an issue in the NFL but that would be alleviated with a move to guard. Overall, Lamp is very strong, consistent and reliable, which should allow him to get on the field right away.
17) Derek Barnett - DE, Tennessee
Barnett has a square, sturdy frame for the position and he's been extremely productive throughout his career. As a pass rusher, he primarily wins with power or snap anticipation. He doesn't have elite speed or agility, but he's very powerful and he knows how to set up offensive tackles. He has a variety of hand moves and his motor never stops. He knows how to flatten to the quarterback at the very top of his pass rush and he's an excellent finisher. Against the run, he is inconsistent at the point of attack. He gets washed down the line on occasion but will also destroy tight ends and set the edge. Overall, I love Barnett's production and motor but there are some concerns with his athleticism.
18) O.J. Howard - TE, Alabama
Howard has ideal size, speed and toughness for the position. As a route runner, he is at his best on run-away routes. He uses his speed to create separation on seam routes, deep crossers and flat routes. He isn't used much on option routes and he will need to develop a feel for working in zones and adjusting his route on the move. He has strong hands and a big catch radius. He uses his speed to run away from defenders after the catch and he's capable of taking underneath throws and turning them into big gains. I love the way he competes in the run game. He can set the edge on the front side and consistently reach and seal on the backside of the play. Overall, Howard is a complete player and he should be an integral part of an NFL offense very early in his career.
19) Tre'Davious White - CB, LSU
White started all four years at cornerback for the Tigers. He has average size and bulk for the position. In my opinion, he is one of the most improved players in this draft class. He made big strides from 2015 to 2016. He is very physical in press coverage and he's shown the ability to match up with tight ends when necessary. He is a fluid athlete, but there are some concerns with his deep speed. In zone coverage, he is outstanding. He has a quick pedal with outstanding route recognition and anticipation. He arrives in time to make plays on the ball or deliver big hits. I love his aggressiveness. He does have a bad habit of getting a little handsy when the ball is in the air; that can be fixed. He is very aggressive and reliable in run support. Overall, White is trending in the right direction and his best football is ahead of him.
20) Teez Tabor - CB, Florida
Tabor has good height and a lean, athletic build for the position. He is at his best in off coverage or zone coverage. He utilizes a quarter turn (butt to the sideline) and uses his instincts/anticipation to drive on the ball and make big plays. He has an excellent short-area burst, and his ball skills are elite. In press coverage, he's not quite as effective. He's not very physical and he will occasionally get turned around. He isn't ultra-aggressive in run support and he does miss some tackles. Overall, Tabor has some flaws, but he gets his hands on a lot of footballs and I think that trend will continue at the next level.
21) Quincy Wilson - CB, Florida
Wilson has outstanding height and bulk for the position. He's built like a safety. In press coverage, he is very inconsistent with his hands and he allows free inside access on occasion. When he does get his hands on opponents, they have a tough time getting away from him. He has some hip tightness in his turn, but he does flash the ability to catch up. He is at his best in zone coverage, where he can see things develop and attack the ball. He has outstanding ball skills (see
one-handed INT vs. Kentucky). He is aggressive in run support and an explosive blitzer. Overall, I wish Wilson was more fluid, but he has ideal size, toughness and ball skills. He should be a solid No. 2 cornerback early in his career.
22) Takkarist McKinley - DE, UCLA
McKinley is an undersized player that projects to outside linebacker at the next level. He split time standing up and putting his hand in the ground in UCLA's scheme. He is a dynamic edge rusher because of his elite get-off and burst. He wins early with speed and he has an explosive inside counter move as well. He is very smooth changing directions and can bend and wrap around the edge. Against the run, he flashes some stack-and-shed ability but he will also get pushed around at times. He is at his best when he's shooting gaps and relying on his quickness. Overall, McKinley could struggle on run downs but he's a major force on passing downs. He has double-digit sack potential.
23) Taco Charlton - DE, Michigan
Charlton has a tall, athletic build with excellent length. As a pass rusher, he can win with quickness or power. He can dip and rip or employ a pure bull rush. He doesn't have an elite get-off but he has a great feel for how he's being blocked, effectively countering to get to the passer. Against the run, he's inconsistent. He flashes the ability to shoot his hands and keep defenders off his chest but he also gets cut a bunch. That's correctable. Overall, Charlton has the size, athletic ability and savvy to be a solid three-down defender very early in his NFL career.
24) Budda Baker - S, Washington
Baker is an undersized player with outstanding speed and instincts. Usually lining up over the slot, he is an excellent underneath defender. He has the speed and agility to cover man to man, and his instincts put him in positon to make a lot of plays on the ball in zone coverage. He is always around the ball but he doesn't have reliable hands. He is a missile against the run, quickly reading and attacking the line of scrimmage. He is an outstanding blitzer. He doesn't play to his size. He's very physical and a dependable tackler in space. He is outstanding covering kicks on special teams. Overall, Baker is very similar to
Tyrann Mathieu but he doesn't possess the same elite ball skills.
25) Christian McCaffrey - RB, Stanford
McCaffrey has also been a very productive punt and kickoff returner during his career. As a runner, he is very patient to let his blocks develop. His style is very similar to
Le'Veon Bell's. Once he chooses his running path, he has a burst through the hole and has the lower strength to run through arm tackles. He isn't really a drop-the-shoulder power runner but he steps through a lot of tackles and he's very elusive at the second and third levels. He is outstanding as a receiver. He can line up in the slot and run crisp routes, generating separation and naturally catching the ball. He has improved in pass protection but that is still a work in progress. In the return game, he is fearless and his combination of vision, burst and toughness has produced several big plays during his career. Overall, I don't envision McCaffrey as solely a running back. He can do his damage with 20 touches a game, but they need to come in a variety of ways. His versatility is what makes him special.
26) Alvin Kamara - RB, Tennessee
Kamara has ideal size, speed and instincts for the position. On inside runs, he has a slashing running style and the ability to get skinny through the hole. His lateral quickness is off the charts and he gets up to top speed in a hurry. He has surprising power at all three levels. Against Vanderbilt, he
broke six tackles on the same play. He has the speed to get the edge on outside runs and he's very elusive in space. He is dangerous in the passing game. He has natural hands and has shown the ability to make special catches (see one-handed grab vs. Texas A&M). The major knock on Kamara is the lack of carries he had during his college career; he's never carried the ball more than 18 times. However, he has an elite skill set and could end up being the best running back in the entire draft class.
27) John Ross - WR, Washington
Ross is slightly undersized but has a muscular frame. He lined up inside and outside in Washington's offense, and also served as the Huskies' primary kickoff returner. He defeats press coverage with his quickness and can get up to top speed immediately. He runs a lot of speed outs, over vertical routes. When he does have to break down and work back to the quarterback, he's very efficient and explosive at the top of his route. He tracks the ball naturally and has strong hands. He is an electric kickoff returner with touchdown production. Overall, Ross lacks ideal size and has some durability concerns but is extremely talented and should contribute right away at the next level.
28) Garett Bolles - OT, Utah
Bolles started for only one year at offensive tackle for the Utes. He has good size and length for the position. In pass protection, he is quick out of his stance and bends naturally. He has a sharp, tight punch and a firm anchor. He does get caught oversetting at times, which produces some inside pressure on the quarterback. He has good football awareness considering his limited experience. In the run game, he has knock-off power and shows some nastiness to finish to and through the whistle. He does get overextended at times, but I love his tenacity. Overall, Bolles has some things to clean up but he has starting left tackle ability.
29) Gareon Conley - CB, Ohio State
Conley has a nice blend of size, speed and instincts. In press coverage, he sits and grabs before releasing and mirroring. He is very fluid when he opens up from press and when he transitions from off coverage. He is very aware in zone coverage and shows an explosive burst to drive on the ball. He showed off his ball skills against Wisconsin in 2016 with two excellent interceptions. He can locate and high point the ball with ease. Against the run, he needs to do a better job of wrapping up and getting runners on the ground. The effort is there but the execution can improve. Overall, Conley is a polished player, ready to contribute right away.
30) Jarrad Davis - LB, Florida
Davis has ideal size, toughness and range. Against the run, he is very instinctive and he attacks lead blockers. He consistently thuds off blockers, separates and locates the ball. He has outstanding stopping power as a tackler. He has very good lateral range. He gets lost at times in pass coverage, and needs to become more aware as a zone-dropper. He does have the speed and agility to match up with backs and tight ends. Overall, Davis is already a dominant run defender and should improve in the passing game as he continues to develop.
31) Mitch Trubisky - QB, North Carolina
Trubisky, a junior, was only a one-year starter for the Tar Heels. He has average height and a thick, square build for the position. He operates in the shotgun and has quick feet in his setup. He has excellent pocket feel and awareness. He has a dip-whip delivery and he generates enough velocity to make all of the necessary throws. He is an anticipation thrower who shows the ability to read the entire field. His accuracy is good, but not great. He has some easy misses on simple underneath throws. He is a very good athlete and throws well on the move to both sides. He is effective on designed QB runs. Overall, Trubisky doesn't have a lot of experience but he has NFL starting ability.
32) Deshaun Watson - QB, Clemson
Watson has average height and a lean, muscular build for the position. He operates in the shotgun. I love his poise, playmaking ability and intangibles. He holds the ball by his ear and has a smooth, quick delivery. He has enough arm strength to make all of the throws. His accuracy has been very inconsistent, especially on the deep ball. He has some bad misses on tape. He does show the ability to quickly work through progressions and stay poised in the pocket. His decision-making has been another area that needs improvement. He really struggled with red-zone interceptions in his final season. He is a very effective runner. He is slithery to avoid tacklers and has shown outstanding toughness both as a runner and in the pocket. Overall, I think Watson has a lot of upside at the position but his accuracy issues and decision-making are concerns.
33) Jabrill Peppers - S, Michigan
Peppers has played cornerback, safety, linebacker, running back and quarterback during his time in Ann Arbor, and is an incredibly tough evaluation. He has outstanding athleticism, but didn't look comfortable playing linebacker in 2016, lacking the size to hold up at that spot in the NFL. I think he's best suited to play strong safety. As a run defender, he relies on his quickness to burst through gaps and find the ball carrier. Once engaged by blockers, he really struggled. He needs to be clean to be effective. In pass coverage, he has plenty of speed and agility to mirror tight ends, and he is a dynamic blitzer. His instincts and ball production are both average. He is a very explosive punt returner, and is both elusive and instinctive as a runner on offense. Overall, Peppers is a better athlete than football player right now, but he has tremendous upside as a strong safety.
The brother of J.J. and Derek Watt started just one year at linebacker for the Badgers. He is a stand-up edge defender but he's also used as a walk-around blitzer at times. He has a tall, athletic frame for the position and is a really fun study on tape. As a pass rusher, he has a very quick first step and his hands are outstanding. He doesn't generate much power with his bull rush but he's very adept at swiping away opposing hands and closing quickly to the quarterback. He plays every snap at maximum speed and effort. Against the run, he uses his length to stack and shed tight ends routinely and his speed-effort combination is very effective on the backside. Overall, Watt doesn't have a lot of starting experience, but he could develop into an outstanding 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level.
35) Gerald Everett - TE, South Alabama
Everett usually lined up flexed in the slot, but on occasion he put his hand on the ground. He has average size and bulk for the position but he is an excellent athlete. In the passing game, he is sudden in his release and very quick in and out of breaks at the top of his route. He has strong hands to pluck the ball in traffic, and has produced some huge plays on simple underneath throws. After the catch, he uses his speed to pull away from defenders and has the ability to make people miss as well. In the run game, he isn't very physical but his effort is strong and he effectively mirrors and walls off opponents. Overall, don't let the smaller school fool you. This is a big-time talent who could emerge as a top-tier tight end in the NFL.
36) Charles Harris - DE, Missouri
Harris has average bulk and length for the position. He lined up in both a two- and three-point stance at Missouri. As a pass rusher, he has a quick first step and a variety of ways to generate pressure. He incorporates a rip move, tight inside spin move, and a slap-swim move. He is sudden at the top of his rush and he's an excellent finisher. I'd like to see a little more push on his bull rush but he gets by without it. As a run defender, he is better on the backside than the frontside. He plays too high at times and gets uprooted. Overall, Harris is a very polished pass rusher who should be able to harass quarterbacks as soon as he hits an NFL field.
37) Adoree' Jackson - CB, USC
In addition to being USC's top corner and primary punt and kickoff returner, Jackson saw plenty of time on offense as a receiver and running back. He lacks ideal height and bulk, but he's a dynamic athlete with tremendous production in all three phases. As a cornerback, he needs to improve his technique and eye discipline, but he has extremely quick feet, elite catch-up speed and outstanding ball skills. He is at his best in off coverage where he can explode out of his pedal and make plays on the ball. On offense, he can take a quick underneath throw and score from anywhere on the field. He is one of the best returners I've ever evaluated. Overall, Jackson will need some time to develop as a cornerback, but he has all of the tools to eventually succeed outside or inside in the slot. He should be a
Pro Bowl returner early in his career.
38) Tim Williams - LB, Alabama
Williams has been a major contributor at linebacker for the past two seasons at Alabama. He has ideal length, twitch, and power as an edge rusher. He can win with speed on the outside or with a devastating inside counter move. He loves to slap and rip through offensive tackles. His spin move against Michigan State in the 2015 College Football Playoff semifinals was one of the best I've ever seen. He does need to do a better job of flattening to the quarterback when he's running the outside loop. He also has some work to do as a run defender. He flashes the ability to stack and hold the point of attack, but he'll also get caught upfield and struggle to find the ball at times. Overall, Williams has double-digit sack potential, but there are some concerns off the field and his run defense needs to improve.
39) Malik McDowell - DT, Michigan State
McDowell has a power-forward body and long arms. He could easily add another 15-20 pounds to his frame. He moved around to a bunch of different spots in the Spartans' front. His play was very up and down from game to game. At his best, you see an explosive first step with excellent change of direction, quickness and violent hands. At his worst, you see a player stand straight up and get blocked by far less talented players. He picks and chooses when he wants to cut it loose. He reminds me a little of
Chris Jones, who was taken in the second round by the
Chiefs last year. He's turned out to be a good NFL player early in his career. Overall, McDowell carries some risk because of the inconsistent motor and play, but he has a big upside.
40) Cam Robinson - OT, Alabama
Robinson has ideal height, bulk and length for the position. In pass protection, he is effective when he's patient in his set and stays square. However, there are too many instances where he lunges, loses his balance and gets beat. He has the power base to anchor vs. bull rushers and he flashes an outstanding punch. In the run game, he can generate a lot of movement at the point of attack, but he gets away with a lot of holding in the tapes I studied. Overall, Robinson could be a dominating run blocker early in his career but he needs to clean up some technique in the passing game.
41) Curtis Samuel - RB, Ohio State
Samuel splits his time pretty equally between lining up at running back and in the slot. As a runner, he excels on outside runs where he can incorporate his speed and burst to turn the corner and run away from defenders or make them miss. He doesn't have much power as an inside runner but he can get skinny and burst through the hole. He lacks the size and strength to carry a heavy load at the next level. He is special as a slot receiver. He is sudden, efficient and instinctive. He can explode by defenders on vertical routes and he's dynamic after the catch. Overall, I think Samuel could emerge as an elite playmaker at the next level. He should primarily play in the slot but he's capable of handling 8-10 carries per game as well.
42) DeMarcus Walker - DE, Florida State
Walker became a starter midway through his freshman season at FSU. He has a thick, square build for the position. He was probably carrying about 10 extra pounds last fall. He lines up at defensive end primarily but he will slide inside as well. As a pass rusher, he lacks explosiveness but he's very polished and productive. He has a variety of hand moves and an assortment of counter moves. He doesn't win with pure speed or power but he gets the job done. As a run defender, he beats up tight ends and avoids getting cut on the edge. He has found a way to make crucial plays in crunch time throughout his career. Overall, I wish Walker was a little more dynamic but I love that he finds different ways to make plays and positively impact every game.
43) Caleb Brantley - DT, Florida
Brantley has average height and bulk for the position, but he possesses outstanding quickness. He's consistently disruptive against the pass lining up as a three-technique. He has an explosive first step with violent hands to free himself from blockers. He has a lot of success with a quick club-swim move. While he does generate a lot of pressure on the quarterback, he needs to improve as a finisher. Against the run, he is at his best on slants because of his outstanding quickness. He can shoot gaps and be a nuisance. He does get too high at times and will get uprooted. His effort is very good against both the run and pass. Overall, Brantley doesn't have a lot of production, but he has a skill set that should translate very well at the next level.
44) Cooper Kupp - WR, Eastern Washington
Kupp has outstanding size and solid play speed. He lined up outside and in the slot at EWU. He uses his physicality to power through press coverage and is a very precise route runner. He uses his body to shield off defenders and has the ability to adjust and make contested catches down the field. He has very strong hands. After the catch, he flashes some burst, and he's a physical runner. He also has some experience returning punts. Overall, the level of competition isn't great but he's stepped up when EWU faced top-notch teams out of conference. Despite the large step up, Kupp is prepared to make an immediate impact in the NFL.
45) Marlon Humphrey - CB, Alabama
Humphrey has an outstanding combination of size, speed and toughness. At his best in press coverage, he is patient and flashes a quick two-hand jam. He has the speed to turn and mirror vertical routes, and he's fluid to open up underneath. In off coverage, he isn't as consistent. He plays out of a side turn and has struggled vs. double moves. His biggest issue is playing the ball down the field. He's normally in position, but he loses too many 50-50 balls to wide receivers. He is an aggressive run defender who has an edge to him after the play is over. Overall, Humphrey has starting ability, but his ball awareness down the field is a major concern.
46) Marcus Williams - S, Utah
Williams has a tall, lean build for the position. This is a true centerfield safety. He has excellent instincts, range and ball skills. He has a quick, fluid pedal and he's very adept at reading the quarterback and ranging toward the football. He has very good ball skills. He isn't as effective in the run game, with inconsistent angles of pursuit, and he's not a great tackler in space. Overall, Williams is a ball-hawking safety who will make plays in the passing game, but he needs to improve in run support.
47) Ryan Anderson - OLB, Alabama
Anderson has been a productive outside linebacker for Alabama the last three seasons. He has average height and outstanding bulk for the position. He isn't a freaky athlete, but he's a steady, reliable player who has found a way to make impact plays throughout his career. As a pass rusher, he relies on his strength and effort. He doesn't possess an elite get-off, and he isn't a bendy, nifty athlete. He does an outstanding job of overpowering tight ends and running backs. He is a dominant point-of-attack run defender. He shoots his hands and stuns blockers before shedding them and finding the football. His effort on the backside is outstanding. He isn't smooth when dropping in coverage, but he is very aware and has really good ball skills (see
pick-6 vs. Washington in Peach Bowl). Overall, Anderson will bring toughness to his drafting team and become a very reliable player early in his career.
48) Chad Hansen - WR, California
Hansen started one season at wide receiver after transferring from Idaho State. He has a tall, lean build and outstanding play speed. This is a pure vertical receiver. He is sudden in his release, stacks on top of cornerbacks and tracks the ball naturally. He can find a second gear when the ball is in the air. He does have some trouble getting off press coverage at times and he wasn't asked to run the entire route tree at Cal. He will need some time to develop, but I love his size, speed and ball skills.
49) Jourdan Lewis - CB, Michigan
Lewis lacks ideal height and bulk for the position, but he's a very sound football player. He lined up outside and inside at Michigan, but I'm projecting him as a nickel cornerback at the next level. He's patient in press coverage. He sits and catches wide receivers, forcing them to re-route. He is very fluid and has outstanding recovery speed if he falls out of phase with his man. He has excellent ball skills, but his lack of size does show up at times down the field. He is a very reliable, low tackler in space. Overall, Lewis lacks ideal size, but his combination of quickness, toughness and ball skills project well as a Day 1 nickel starter in the NFL.
50) Kevin King - CB, Washington
King started games at safety earlier in his career before settling in at cornerback. He has outstanding height and a rail-thin frame for the position. He is an excellent press corner because of his length, physicality and toughness. He has some rigidness when he opens his hips, but he doesn't give up much separation. I do have some concerns with his recovery speed, but he doesn't need it very often. From off coverage, he is instinctive and avoids taking the cheese on double moves. His ball skills are outstanding, and he is reliable in run support. Overall, King will be very attractive to teams that live in press coverage and covet size.