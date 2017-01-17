Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects for 2017 NFL Draft

25) Christian McCaffrey - RB, Stanford

McCaffrey has also been a very productive punt and kickoff returner during his career. As a runner, he is very patient to let his blocks develop. His style is very similar to

Le'Veon Bell's. Once he chooses his running path, he has a burst through the hole and has the lower strength to run through arm tackles. He isn't really a drop-the-shoulder power runner but he steps through a lot of tackles and he's very elusive at the second and third levels. He is outstanding as a receiver. He can line up in the slot and run crisp routes, generating separation and naturally catching the ball. He has improved in pass protection but that is still a work in progress. In the return game, he is fearless and his combination of vision, burst and toughness has produced several big plays during his career. Overall, I don't envision McCaffrey as solely a running back. He can do his damage with 20 touches a game, but they need to come in a variety of ways. His versatility is what makes him special.