Dan Skuta arrested on suspicion of battery

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dan Skuta was arrested and charged with first-degree misdemeanor battery on June 19 in Orlando, according to public records provided by the Orange County (Florida) Courthouse.
Orlando Police told the Associated Press that Skuta allegedly pushed a woman's face and caused her head to hit a glass window. Skuta had alcohol on his breath and bloodshot eyes. He was later released on a $500 bond, police told the Associated Press.
Skuta's attorney, Mark NeJame, told the Associated Press he is "confident this will be resolved favorably to Dan, and the truth will come out as to his innocence and non-involvement."
Skuta, 30, came to Jacksonville as a free agent last spring after two seasons in San Francisco and four in Cincinnati. Skuta was presumably battling second-round pick Myles Jack for a spot at outside linebacker this season after logging 31 tackles over 13 games in 2015.