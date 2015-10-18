 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Dan Campbell stokes fiery Dolphins in debut win

Published: Oct 18, 2015 at 09:17 AM

*The Miami Dolphins got rid of Joe Philbin and Kevin Coyle during the bye week and came out with an intensity we haven't seen all season long. They rolled over the Titans, 38-10, in Nashville Sunday. *

  1. The constant, seemingly unconscious switch between the loud, boisterous head coach and the quiet, cerebral head coach rolls on for yet another turn. The fiery Dan Campbell had the Dolphins' defense thumping this week with five first-half sacks, including four for Cameron Wake. If nothing else, it's clear that there was a rift among the defensive coaches inside the building in regard to how Miami should utilize its pass rushers. Playing an injured Marcus Mariota during the same week when the Titans' starting center breaks his leg and the right tackle gets himself benched also helps.
  1. Speaking of Mariota, there is a fine line between asking a player to gut through an injury and putting a quarterback in danger of a long-term issue. This is not on par with the Robert Griffin III playoff decision. Not even close. But at what point do you think twice about the scenario Mariota was in? Kudos to the No. 2 overall pick who was swarmed -- in his first 22 dropbacks, he was sacked five times and hit eight -- but still completed some big passes flat-footed. His effort, especially a scoring drive to end the third quarter, was downright heroic. Zach Mettenberger ended up playing the final two minutes, but by then, the Titans were lucky it was just by choice.
  1. On the technical side, Campbell made some rookie coaching mistakes, but nothing that drastically changed the outcome of the game. He and his special teams coordinator called a panicked timeout toward the end of the first half just to set up a faux fourth-down conversion attempt in which they tried to draw the Titans offsides. This is a minor touch of gray here, as Campbell's presence has, at least in the short term, invigorated the players and galvanized the defense. Also, Ken Whisenhunt challenged a non-reviewable play and he's been a head coach for quite some time.
  1. The only person who seemed immune to Campbell's fire was Ryan Tannehill. There might be something up with the Dolphins quarterback, who looked to be a rising stock a season ago. A sloppy pick -- perhaps not his fault since the intended target never turned around -- to end the first half negated a momentum-swinging turnover. He finished with two touchdowns and two picks. The completion percentage was Pro Bowl-level, but there is a lack of consistency still prevalent in his game.
  1. Jarvis Landry might be the next big thing in Miami. The second-year wideout out of LSU is an absolute gamer and someone who can grow in this offense should the Dolphins decide to stick with the Bill Lazor scheme.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings inform RB Alexander Mattison he is being released

After one season leading the Vikings' rushing attack, Alexander Mattison will be moving on from Minnesota. The Vikings have informed Mattison that they are releasing him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
news

Steelers GM Omar Khan: 'I have full faith' in QB Kenny Pickett, but still open to 'competition in the room'

Speaking at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Steelers general manager Omar Khan spoke on the state of the quarterback room in Pittsburgh, expressing that he has "full faith" in Kenny Pickett, but also is interested in bringing in competition, hopefully in the form of Mason Rudolph, who was with the team in 2023.
news

NFL tested optical tracking devices for line-to-gain rulings during 2023 season

The league tested optical tracking in two stadiums this past season -- and during Super Bowl LVIII at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium -- for line-to-gain rulings, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, citing league officials.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Panthers HC Dave Canales: Not planning to 'fix' QB Bryce Young, just need him to 'do his part' in offense

When new Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales was asked Tuesday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine what his plan was to "fix" quarterback Bryce Young in 2024, Canales said he didn't feel the sophomore signal caller's play was necessarily broken.
news

New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo: Franchise changes not taking 'shots at' Bill Belichick 

Jerod Mayo's New England Patriots are a new-look group from seasons past. Obvious as the changes might be, Mayo made it clear Wednesday that none of the alterations should be viewed as slights to Bill Belichick, the architect of the Patriots dynasty who parted ways with the franchise after 24 seasons last month.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta 'hopeful' of re-signing RBs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh are aiming to solidify the RB room in 2024, and while just how they do that remains to be seen, with a 2024 NFL Draft not expected to be rife with backfield talent, re-signing impending free agents J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards could be a solid plan.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard: Andrew Luck history impacting pulling 'the reins' on Anthony Richardson's recovery

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson said in December he was ahead of schedule in his recovery from his season-ending shoulder injury, but Wednesday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, general manager Chris Ballard said the club wants to "pull the reins" a bit on Richardson, noting the experience gained when Andrew Luck rushed back from his own shoulder injury.
news

Colts general manager intends to keep WR Michael Pittman with extension or franchise tag

One way or another, Michael Pittman will remain a member of the Indianapolis Colts in 2024, according to general manager Chris Ballard. 
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas says team has given Zach Wilson permission to seek trade

Zach Wilson's tumultuous tenure with the New York Jets is on the verge of closing after three seasons. Gang Green general manager Joe Douglas said on Wednesday that the club permitted Wilson's agent to seek a trade.
news

Chiefs grant CB L'Jarius Sneed permission to seek trade

The Chiefs have granted cornerback L'Jarius Sneed permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. Rapoport added the Chiefs could elect to use their franchise tag on Sneed ahead of next Tuesday's deadline and then trade the fourth-year defensive back.
news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Dates, times, location, how to watch and more

It's officially draft season, and the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine presented by NOBULL provides one of the best opportunities for teams to evaluate prospects prior to the 2024 NFL Draft, which will take place April 25-27 in Detroit.