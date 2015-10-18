Dan Campbell stokes fiery Dolphins in debut win

*The Miami Dolphins got rid of Joe Philbin and Kevin Coyle during the bye week and came out with an intensity we haven't seen all season long. They rolled over the Titans, 38-10, in Nashville Sunday. *
- The constant, seemingly unconscious switch between the loud, boisterous head coach and the quiet, cerebral head coach rolls on for yet another turn. The fiery Dan Campbell had the Dolphins' defense thumping this week with five first-half sacks, including four for Cameron Wake. If nothing else, it's clear that there was a rift among the defensive coaches inside the building in regard to how Miami should utilize its pass rushers. Playing an injured Marcus Mariota during the same week when the Titans' starting center breaks his leg and the right tackle gets himself benched also helps.
- Speaking of Mariota, there is a fine line between asking a player to gut through an injury and putting a quarterback in danger of a long-term issue. This is not on par with the Robert Griffin III playoff decision. Not even close. But at what point do you think twice about the scenario Mariota was in? Kudos to the No. 2 overall pick who was swarmed -- in his first 22 dropbacks, he was sacked five times and hit eight -- but still completed some big passes flat-footed. His effort, especially a scoring drive to end the third quarter, was downright heroic. Zach Mettenberger ended up playing the final two minutes, but by then, the Titans were lucky it was just by choice.
- On the technical side, Campbell made some rookie coaching mistakes, but nothing that drastically changed the outcome of the game. He and his special teams coordinator called a panicked timeout toward the end of the first half just to set up a faux fourth-down conversion attempt in which they tried to draw the Titans offsides. This is a minor touch of gray here, as Campbell's presence has, at least in the short term, invigorated the players and galvanized the defense. Also, Ken Whisenhunt challenged a non-reviewable play and he's been a head coach for quite some time.
- The only person who seemed immune to Campbell's fire was Ryan Tannehill. There might be something up with the Dolphins quarterback, who looked to be a rising stock a season ago. A sloppy pick -- perhaps not his fault since the intended target never turned around -- to end the first half negated a momentum-swinging turnover. He finished with two touchdowns and two picks. The completion percentage was Pro Bowl-level, but there is a lack of consistency still prevalent in his game.
- Jarvis Landry might be the next big thing in Miami. The second-year wideout out of LSU is an absolute gamer and someone who can grow in this offense should the Dolphins decide to stick with the Bill Lazor scheme.