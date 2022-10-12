Dalvin Cook on brother James Cook's touchdown in Bills' win: 'That's the first of many'

Buffalo Bills rookie running back James Cook scored his first career touchdown in a blowout victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. On the same day, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook scored twice in a win over Chicago, giving the older brother 42 for his career.

Dalvin said after the victory that he always keeps tabs on his younger brother, even when they play at the same time, as they did in Week 5.

"I always call right after the game. When we play at the same time, I call him first to see what he's gonna say, to see his reaction because I know how my brother is," Dalvin said, via the Buffalo News. "I FaceTime him and then watch his game at night to see what he does."

James scampered for a 24-yard TD in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win, showing good vison as he weaved through the Pittsburgh defense for the first score of his NFL career.

"That's big, man. I'm happy for him," Dalvin said. "That's the first of many. First thing I'm going to tell him, 'Just keep going, man.'"

James Cook's score was the first rushing touchdown by a Bills running back in 2022 (Josh Allen has two).

The rookie saw a tad more first-half work Sunday, netting four snaps, before getting time late in the fourth quarter of the blowout. On the season, he's generated 89 yards and the TD on 17 carries, playing behind Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. He's also added four catches for 37 yards.