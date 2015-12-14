Around the NFL

Dalton won't have surgery; return for playoffs hopeful

Published: Dec 14, 2015 at 06:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals got a modicum of good news Monday.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis told reporters that quarterback Andy Dalton won't need surgery on his fractured right thumb. Dalton will not play in Week 15 against the San Francisco 49ers, per Lewis, and the team will take it week by week to determine his availability.

There is hope Dalton can return for the playoffs, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, but will depend on how quickly he heals. Dalton believes a Week 17 return is possible, but bones are tricky to guesstimate how they will mend.

Dalton was knocked out in the first quarter of Sunday's 33-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering the injury attempting to make a tackle.

With Dalton's timetable up in the air, second-year pro AJ McCarron will make his first career start. The 25-year-old fifth-round draft pick put up 280 yards with two touchdowns and two costly picks in relief of Dalton on Sunday.

With receiving weapons A.J. Green, Marvin Jones and Tyler Eifert (concussion) and a backfield of Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard, the Bengals are well-stocked to insulate the young passer.

The Bengals sit two games up on the Steelers in the AFC North and angling for a possible playoff bye with games against the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens. McCarron could become the first Alabama quarterback to win an NFL start since *1987* on Sunday versus the Niners.

Dalton's injury puts a damper on his best pro season, which had the Bengals believing they could bury their playoff winless streak. The healing process has to go right for Dalton to get a shot at the postseason, but Monday's news offers a flicker of hope he could see the field in January.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers activate WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring), place TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hamstring) has been activated off of injured reserve and will play in the team's Week 7 game versus the Los Angeles Rams, the Steelers announced Saturday. The Steelers also placed tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) on injured reserve.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out against Bears, Brian Hoyer to start for Las Vegas 

With Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (back) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Brian Hoyer will be starting under center for Las Vegas. 
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) ruled out; rookie Tyson Bagent to start vs. Raiders

Bears QB Justin Fields will be sidelined due to a right thumb injury and undrafted rookie ﻿Tyson Bagent﻿ will start for the Bears against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced Friday.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) questionable to play vs. Commanders

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Commanders due to a lingering neck injury.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) questionable to play vs. Colts

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) will be listed as questionable for the Browns' Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.
news

Dan Campbell: Lions need RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) to take bulk of work vs. Ravens

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs is "gonna be a go" after missing the past two weeks due to a hamstring injury.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens OC Todd Monken recognizes red-zone struggles: 'We just have to do a better job'

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken recognized Baltimore's struggle to score touchdowns in the red zone ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Detroit Lions.
news

Kyle Shanahan 'happy' with Christian McCaffrey's heavy workload: 'Real easy to put a lot on his plate'

49ers running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is dealing with an oblique injury that jeopardizes his availability for Week 7. Given the star RB's injury history before joining San Francisco, the workload question was bound to pop up.
news

Trevor Lawrence runs wild on injured knee in Jaguars' win over Saints: 'Funny how that works'

Jaguars quarterback ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ not only played through a knee injury that caused him to be questionable entering Thursday night's contest against the Saints -- he thrived.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr on outbursts during loss to Jaguars: 'I have got to kind of chill out'

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr's frustration with a struggling offense boiled over several times in Thursday night's 31-24 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the signal-caller barking at several teammates and coaches.
news

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk speeds past Saints for 44-yard game-winner: 'I don't think I ran that fast since college'

With the Jaguars having become a toothless prowl, quarterback ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ was just looking for a spark. He found ﻿Christian Kirk﻿ -- and 44 yards later Jacksonville had the touchdown that would hold for the game-winner in a 31-24 victory over the Saints. 