Dalton, Green team up in Bengals' win over Jaguars

Published: Sep 30, 2012 at 12:07 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Andy Dalton threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-10 on Sunday for their third consecutive win.

Dalton and A.J. Green burned Jacksonville several times, including once to set up a second-quarter touchdown and again for a fourth-quarter score.

The Bengals (3-1) finished with six sacks, putting constant pressure on Blaine Gabbert and overcoming all those defensive injuries. Cincinnati played without starting cornerbacks Nate Clemens and Leon Hall, as well as backups Jason Allen and Dre Kirkpatrick.

The Jaguars (1-3) failed to take advantage.

Gabbert completed 23 of 34 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He clearly was outplayed by Dalton, who completed 20 of 31 passes for 244 yards.

Dalton, Green (six catches for 117 yards) and the Bengals' defense spoiled what was supposed to be a celebration for the Jaguars, who inducted Fred Taylor into the team's ring of honor.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

