Dalton, Green team up in Bengals' win over Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Andy Dalton threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-10 on Sunday for their third consecutive win.
Dalton and A.J. Green burned Jacksonville several times, including once to set up a second-quarter touchdown and again for a fourth-quarter score.
The Bengals (3-1) finished with six sacks, putting constant pressure on Blaine Gabbert and overcoming all those defensive injuries. Cincinnati played without starting cornerbacks Nate Clemens and Leon Hall, as well as backups Jason Allen and Dre Kirkpatrick.
Gabbert completed 23 of 34 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He clearly was outplayed by Dalton, who completed 20 of 31 passes for 244 yards.
