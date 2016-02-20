Around the NFL

Dallas PD still investigating Johnny Manziel for assault

Published: Feb 20, 2016 at 05:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

Johnny Manziel remains under criminal investigation for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend during an argument last month, Dallas police announced Saturday.

Dallas Police Department spokeswoman Maj. Midge Boyle said detectives continue to investigate a claim of domestic violence assault made against the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Police have spoken to Manziel's former girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, and witnesses. The detective in charge of the case has yet to speak to Manziel about the alleged incident, Boyle said.

"Up to this point in the investigation, detectives have continued communicating with the complainant, interviewed witnesses, received medical records from the complainant, and obtained video from surveillance cameras," said Boyle, reading from a statement. "Detectives are continuing with their efforts to fully investigate the facts of this case ... As of (Saturday), there has been no determination as to what type of charge, if any, will be filed against Mr. Manziel."

In addition to the police probe, Manziel also is under investigation for possible violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

The complaint stems from an alleged altercation between Manziel and Crowley, who said Manziel struck her "several times" during an argument on Jan. 30, according to a Fort Worth (Texas) police incident report.

WFAA-TV in Dallas reported earlier this month that a Texas judge signed a protective order against Manziel that prevents him from making contact with Crowley for two years. In addition to the protective order, WFAA-TV reported the Tarrant County judge ordered Manziel to pay $12,000 in legal fees associated with the case.

According to an incident report released Feb. 4 by Fort Worth police, Crowley alleged Manziel struck her "several times" after they got into an argument at Hotel ZaZa in Dallas. Crowley also stated Manziel struck her several more times while he drove her back to her apartment. After arriving home, she eventually ran to a neighbor's house, and Manziel fled the scene on foot, the report stated.

Manziel's agent announced earlier this month he would no longer represent him and his father, Paul, expressed concern for his son to the Dallas Morning News.

"I truly believe if they can't get him help, he won't live to see his 24th birthday."

The Browns will cut Manziel when the new league year begins March 9, Rapoport reported.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets bench Zach Wilson ahead of Week 12 matchup vs. Bears; Mike White to start at QB

Mike White will start in place of a benched Zach Wilson for the Jets against the Chicago Bears in Week 12.

news

Commanders designate Carson Wentz (finger) for return to practice

The Washington Commanders have designated QB Carson Wentz for a return to practice, the team announced Wednesday.

news

Ryan Tannehill, Titans not seeking revenge for playoff loss this Sunday vs. Bengals

While Sunday's game is a rematch of last season's AFC Divisional Round, Ryan Tannehill and the Titans aren't out for revenge when they host the Bengals.

news

Beckham Bowl? Cowboys, Giants players confident they'll land OBJ ahead of Thanksgiving game

We don't know what Odell Beckham's plans are for Thanksgiving or for returning to the NFL. But if what players from two NFC East rivals are to be believed, Beckham might have keen interest in Thursday's middle game.

news

With offense in season-long rut, Broncos defense forced to answer new questions about own failures

Denver's struggles have largely centered on its offense's inability to do much of anything this season, but in recent weeks, its defensive strength is starting to show cracks, too.

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce highlight Players of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard led the Players of the Week, which were released Wednesday.

news

Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler following alleged incident with woman in Mexico City

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler due to an incident in Mexico City on Sunday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic on Monday.

news

Rams waive RB Darrell Henderson after three-plus seasons in Los Angeles

The Rams made a surprising move on Tuesday by releasing RB Darrell Henderson, the team's leading rusher so far in the 2022 season.

news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold to start in Week 12 matchup vs. Broncos

Quarterback Sam Darnold will be the starter for the Carolina Panthers' Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, it was announced Tuesday.

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Rookie QB Kenny Pickett 'getting better in all areas'

After rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett showed marked improvement in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Bengals in Week 11, coach Mike Tomlin said he believes the QB is 'getting better in all areas.'

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel says Todd Downing will remain as OC following arrest

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that the team will move forward with Todd Downing as offensive coordinator following Downing's arrest for driving under the influence on Nov. 18.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE