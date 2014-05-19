Dallas Cowboys' new plan: Is Jason Garrett on borrowed time?

Jones explained that picking Zack Martin, the well-rounded offensive lineman from Notre Dame, was pretty easy: "He's at a position of need for us. We got (Travis) Frederick the year before. And Tyron Smith is one of the top tackles at left tackle. Now we have youth and talent across the board. Our guard play, with injuries included, we needed help there. And Zack can also play outside at tackle and put his hand on the ball and snap. He's very versatile. His intangibles are impeccable and top-notch. His leadership, his toughness, the quality of player he is, what he will bring to the field and meeting room are too good to pass up."