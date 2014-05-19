Analysis

Dallas Cowboys' new plan: Is Jason Garrett on borrowed time?

Published: May 19, 2014 at 05:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Schein_2019_png
Adam Schein

NFL.com Contributing Columnist

The Dallas Cowboys' offseason has completely lacked sizzle -- and this is a wonderful development. No splashy news is refreshingly good news in Big D. Dallas cut signature veterans, reshaped the defense and opted against drafting a larger-than-life rookie whose mere presence would've been a big hit at the box office -- and an even bigger headache for the team's star player (among others).

This relative offseason silence is a thing of beauty. The 'Boys are actually exhibiting a logical, football-related plan. But it likely won't be enough to save Jason Garrett's job. And it shouldn't be. This begs a simple question: Would Dallas have been better off finding a new head coach this offseason to usher in these changes?

In a wide-ranging interview last week with Stephen Jones on my SiriusXM Radio show, "Schein on Sports," the Cowboys COO sounded excited about the direction of the Cowboys, energetically tackling a series of topics spanning from the draft to the underrated safeties to the young and talented offensive line to Tony Romo's rehab from back surgery. But he also clearly stated the expectation for Garrett this season: "To win the NFC East."

Color me stunned if that happens.

Now, don't get me wrong: Despite the fact that Garrett is squarely on the proverbial hot seat, the franchise has actually taken steps in the right direction over the last few months.

The Monte Kiffin experiment was an epic failure last season, with the Cowboys ranking dead last in total defense by a comfortable margin. While it was easy (and accurate) to blame Kiffin for the wretched play on defense, it must be said that a number of long-standing vets didn't live up to the inflated salaries or expectations. Health issues, of course, played a big factor.

"Sitting here last year, if you told me that you were going to have DeMarcus Ware, Anthony Spencer, (Jay) Ratliff and Tyrone Crawford for the full year, we would be sitting here today having a different conversation," Jones said. "But we didn't have any of those guys healthy. Any of those guys. We have replaced them with young, healthy guys who will make a huge difference for us -- and (this is) much better than having nothing."

Dallas also handed the defensive reins to Rod Marinelli, promoting the well-traveled coach to coordinator.

"Rod looks at this group as a group," Jones said. "In the past, it was Ware, Spencer and Ratliff. Now, with the way Rod is coaching them up, it's a unit. I know we are going to be better in the front seven, which will help the entire thing."

Jones took the time to gush about Ware, lauding his accomplishments over nine years with the organization. But considering Ware's age and salary, the release just made sense for a team that is "cap restricted," as Jones called it. Ware will enjoy success again with the Denver Broncos, but he could no longer carry this team.

Fact is, Dallas needed major defensive changes in the coaching and personnel up front. They did the right thing. They also did the right thing in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

With front-seven defenders Anthony Barr, Aaron Donald, and Ryan Shazier off the board -- Jones mentioned those three by name -- the Cowboys eschewed the safety position ("We think it is much better than the pundits do," Jones said) and smartly selected Zacky Football over Johnny Football.

Astute decision-making over headlines and buzz for the Dallas Cowboys? Fantastic.

Jones explained that picking Zack Martin, the well-rounded offensive lineman from Notre Dame, was pretty easy: "He's at a position of need for us. We got (Travis) Frederick the year before. And Tyron Smith is one of the top tackles at left tackle. Now we have youth and talent across the board. Our guard play, with injuries included, we needed help there. And Zack can also play outside at tackle and put his hand on the ball and snap. He's very versatile. His intangibles are impeccable and top-notch. His leadership, his toughness, the quality of player he is, what he will bring to the field and meeting room are too good to pass up."

Jones confirmed that Johnny Manziel was -- smartly -- not an option. Dallas needed defense or O-line help. Manziel would've been an absolute circus on a team that already features a top-10 quarterback.

Yup, I'll keep beating that drum on Romo. Considering all of the deficiencies around him, Romo is the sole reason Dallas has even reached .500 in three straight 8-8 campaigns.

I asked Jones if he or his dad or Garrett reached out to Romo when the Johnny Football rumors ramped up during the pre-draft process.

"We did it, everybody had a visit with him along the way -- Jerry included, myself included -- and told him how this is his football team and how much we think of him and with all the rumors flying around not to pay attention to that," Jones said. "His response is, as you might expect from Tony, it was, 'Well if you decide to, it ain't going to matter; there's not anybody out there that can beat me out.' "

It's true. And if you are a Cowboys fan, you have to love the swagger.

Tony Romo gets the heat in Dallas, but he is never truly the problem. Nothing illustrated that more than last October's 51-48 home loss to Denver. As I wrote at the time, that defeat was on the defense -- not Romo, despite his late-game pick. This organization has much bigger concerns than a signal-caller who owns a sparkling 95.8 career quarterback rating.

Which leads us back to Garrett.

Garrett's in-game coaching has left much to be desired. Consequently, the Cowboys continue shuffling play-calling duties, with Scott Linehan taking over as offensive coordinator in January. Jones told me that he thinks Linehan will take a big load off Garrett's plate, allowing the head coach to concentrate on broader decision-making. And Jones said the organization values the bright Garrett, who is "inching closer" to greatness, in the COO's words.

But Garrett can't continue to move at the pace of a tortoise -- time isn't on his side.

The NFC is loaded.

On paper right now -- factoring in rosters, coaches and health -- the Cowboys are not a playoff team. I would argue they are ranked somewhere between Nos. 10 and 16 in the conference.

Harrison: Power rankings

The 2014 NFL Draft is over; the picks are in the books. As the dust settles, Elliot Harrison reassesses the 32-team hierarchy. READ

Dallas is doing the right thing, retooling with savvy football moves. The alternative wasn't working; the wins weren't there when the cap was bloated.

But if Jones truly expects Garrett to deliver a division title this year, then it will take a miracle for the Cowboys coach to see this retooling process all the way through.

Follow Adam Schein on Twitter @AdamSchein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL's most improved teams in 2022? Raiders, Eagles, Chargers among six rosters on the rise this offseason

Which NFL rosters have improved the most this offseason? Marc Sessler puts the spotlight on six teams, with five hailing from the loaded AFC.

news

State of the 2022 San Francisco 49ers: Uncertainty looms large at key spots

Are the 49ers ready to take the next step with Trey Lance at quarterback? Will Deebo Samuel be part of the team this fall? Adam Rank assesses the state of the franchise heading into the 2022 season.

news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 NFL deep passers of 2021: Three QBs playing for new teams in '22 earn spot

Nick Shook ranks the top 10 deep passers of the 2021 season using Next Gen Stats. Which quarterbacks playing for new teams in 2022 made the rankings?

news

Next Woman Up: Hayley Elwood, Team Reporter for the Los Angeles Chargers

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Hayley Elwood discusses the importance of preparation, building relationships and finding joy in the daily work of being a reporter for the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

State of the 2022 Los Angeles Rams: Repeat within reach?

Can Matthew Stafford help L.A. run it back as NFL champs? Adam Rank kicks off his State of the Franchise series with a look at where the Rams stand coming off their win in Super Bowl LVI.

news

CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five receiver; plus, candidates for the cover of 'Madden NFL 23'

In this week's edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Dallas' CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five NFL receiver in 2022. Plus, five candidates to grace the cover of "Madden NFL 23" and a look at the Steelers' new general manager.

news

2022 NFL season: Three teams ready to make playoff run after missing out in '21

Are Jameis Winston and the Saints set to advance deep into the playoffs in Dennis Allen's first year as head coach? Jim Trotter spotlights three teams that are in line to put together a run after falling short of the postseason in 2021.

news

Ryan Tannehill-Malik Willis situation spotlights the challenging -- yet vital -- nature of QB mentorship

After ruffling some feathers by stating that it's not his job to help rookie quarterback Malik Willis, Ryan Tannehill clarified his comments this week, saying he plans to be the best teammate possible. Jeffri Chadiha feels the situation spotlights the challenging -- yet vital -- nature of QB mentorship.

news

AFC West projected starters for 2022 NFL season: Broncos look like contenders

How will the lineups shake out for the Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs and Raiders after a wild offseason of personnel moves? Gregg Rosenthal projects the starters for every AFC West team.

news

AFC South projected starters for 2022 NFL season: No excuses for Colts; Titans take step back?

Did the Colts set themselves up for a return to the postseason? Are the Titans moving in reverse? What should we expect from the Jaguars and Texans? Gregg Rosenthal projects the starters for every AFC South team.

news

NFL bandwagons to hop on in 2022: New Orleans Saints, Trevor Lawrence, Josh McDaniels top the list

Who do you believe in for the coming NFL campaign? 'Tis the season to fall in love with players, coaches and teams. Adam Schein provides nine bandwagons to hop on in 2022. Get in before all seats are taken!

news

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Lamar Jackson, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa among players poised to cash in

What kind of money will Lamar Jackson command when he's ready to sign a long-term deal? Will Nick Bosa's next payday eclipse his brother's mega deal? Anthony Holzman-Escareno projects who will earn the big-money contracts of tomorrow at each position.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW